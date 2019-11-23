IOL is celebrating the festive season by giving one lucky reader and 3 friends the chance to meet the one and only Sho Madjozi at the City of Cape Town’s Festive Lights Switch-On event.
Cape Town’s biggest FREE music concert will take place on the Grand Parade on Sunday 1 December 2019 from 4pm with Sho Madjozi, YoungstaCPT and the Ndlovu Youth Choir on the stellar line-up.
And you and three friends could be heading backstage to meet and greet the 2019's biggest rap sensation.
How to enter:
Sho Madjozi's "John Cena" video on Colors Studios went viral this year and has been viewed more than 5 million times.
Dance groups from as far as Colombia have created their own dance routines to the song under the #JohnCenaChallenge hashtag and John Cena himself danced to the song on Ellen.