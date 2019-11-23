Win a chance to meet Sho Madjozi at the Festive Lights Switch-On









IOL is celebrating the festive season by giving one lucky reader and 3 friends the chance to meet 2019's biggest rap sensation, Sho Madjozi. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) IOL is celebrating the festive season by giving one lucky reader and 3 friends the chance to meet the one and only Sho Madjozi at the City of Cape Town’s Festive Lights Switch-On event. Cape Town’s biggest FREE music concert will take place on the Grand Parade on Sunday 1 December 2019 from 4pm with Sho Madjozi, YoungstaCPT and the Ndlovu Youth Choir on the stellar line-up.



And you and three friends could be heading backstage to meet and greet the 2019's biggest rap sensation. How to enter: Sho Madjozi's "John Cena" video on Colors Studios went viral this year and has been viewed more than 5 million times. Dance groups from as far as Colombia have created their own dance routines to the song under the #JohnCenaChallenge hashtag and John Cena himself danced to the song on Ellen.

Now it's your turn. We need you to Whatsapp a video of your #JohnCenaChallenge to 074 557 3535 or email us at [email protected]

Make sure to include your name and be sure you are in Cape Town for the Festive Lights Switch-On to meet Sho Madjozi.

Your videos may be published on the IOL website and on our social media. Follow #FLSO2019.

Competition closes at 9pm on Thursday 28/11/19



Winners will be chosen and notified on Friday 29/11/19.

OR: Win a chance to meet YoungstaCPT at Cape Town's Festive Lights Switch-On

Competition Rules: