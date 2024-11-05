WIN: Jazzart Dance Theatre’s ‘Four Frames of Freedom’ is set to captivate audiences at Artscape

Celebrating South Africa’s 30 years of democracy, Jazzart Dance Theatre will bring audiences “Four Frames of Freedom”, a stirring and compelling dance performance, to the Artscape Theatre on Friday, 15 November, and Saturday, 16 November 2024. IOL is giving away 2 sets of double tickets to the show on November 16 at 19h00. Scroll to the bottom of the story to enter the competition. This latest mixed bill is expected to draw significant attention with its powerful choreography and impactful themes, promising an unmissable experience for dance lovers and new audiences alike.

“Four Frames of Freedom” will feature a lineup of celebrated works that have toured to cities including Durban, Johannesburg, and even countries as far as Rwanda and Pakistan. Alongside these internationally showcased pieces, a brand-new work will premiere, performed by the Jazzart and Baba Yaya trainees in tribute to the resilience of South Africa’s post-apartheid generation. The showcase will present the distinct visions of celebrated choreographers Sifiso Kweyama, MANACAN (Ciara Baldwin & Nathan Bartman), and Lihle Mfene, each exploring unique perspectives on identity, resilience, and self-expression: I Am African Choreographed by Sifiso Kweyama, Jazzart’s Head of Training, this piece pays homage to South Africa’s cultural diversity, weaving a dance narrative that honours the nation’s interconnectedness and shared vision of unity and hope.

Ziyawa In a high-energy piece created especially for Jazzart’s trainees, Sifiso Kweyama reflects the inclusive and joyful spirit of Cape Town, celebrating the essence of the city in a work brimming with rhythm and vitality. Dark Flock Created by the London-based duo MANACAN, *Dark Flock* delves into resilience through the metaphor of a crow—an often-stigmatized bird whose spirit remains unbreakable. The piece symbolises the will to thrive against all odds, encouraging audiences to challenge societal labels. Battlefield Former Jazzart Company dancer Lihle Mfene explores themes of liberation from social constraints. This evocative piece inspires audiences to seek authenticity, confronting societal pressures to reclaim one’s true self.

Jazzart’s productions have been praised for their world-class energy and evocative storytelling. Audiences have described them as “…an absolutely beautiful world-class production that deserves to tour beyond South Africa’s borders. It has everything that makes a dance production unforgettable—pulsating energy, breathtaking choreography, skilled ensemble work, beautiful costuming, superb lighting, and a resonant soundtrack.” Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate South Africa’s democracy through dance. Tickets for *Four Frames of Freedom* are available via Webtickets or Artscape Dial-A-Seat. Performance Dates: Friday, 15 November: 7pm