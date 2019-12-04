Win tickets to the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts









Goodluck. Picture: Ivan Hendricks IOL Entertainment is giving away 5 double tickets to the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concert on January 26, plus 5 Moyo picnic vouchers.

With the magnificent Table Mountain creating a natural amphitheatre, the world’s most beautiful botanical garden - Kirstenbosch always makes a stunning musical arena for performers and fans alike at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts, in association with Old Mutual.

December highlights include Black Motion and Amanda Black, rock legends Watershed, inspirational Shekhinah and Unathi and #KBRocks superfan-favourites Goldfish.





Taking you into 2020 with a special New Year’s Eve concert will be Freshlyground, who will be joined by Nomadic Orchestra and Native Young.





January brings to stage many of SA’s faves, such as Jimmy Nevis, Craig Lucas, Paxton Fielies, Mi Casa, Goodluck and Tresor. Also, a much-loved favourite among all orchestral aficionados returns - the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. Brandon Phillips takes the baton this year, with soloists Gabriella von Durkheim on flute, Peter Martens on cello and Jordan Brooks on violin.





During Valentine’s month, you can enjoy more of local is lekker with Kwesta, Sjava, AKA’s hip-hop, Spoegwolf and Jo Black. Then Gavin Minter adds a smorgasbord of top acoustic and folk artists in one Sunday afternoon with the Cape Town Folk 'n Acoustic festival.





Belting out the summer sounds during March are Matthew Mole, Prince Kaybee, Sho Madjozi, Sun El Musician and Simmy, Lady Zamar, fresh new addition to #KBRocks, The Cape Town Opera, starring Ms Pumeza Matshikiza and finally Jeremy Loops.





Last on the line-up in April, but by no means least, let the highly infectious, smooth-sounding “sax appeal” duo of Andrew Young and Don Vino take you on an energetic and enjoyable, foot-tapping trip down memory lane with a stunning repertoire of classic hits, featuring guest vocalists Amy Jones, Gavin Minter and Selim Kagee.





Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts are relaxed, open-air, family-friendly picnic concerts, so pack a picnic food basket with refreshments plus a blanket. You can also pre-order picnics from the Moyo Kirstenbosch Restaurant. Moyo food trucks will also be offering freshly made burgers, boerie rolls, chipstix, beverages and snacks.





Tickets cost R170 for youth, R220 for adults and children under 6 enter for free.





You can book tickets online through Webtickets.



