World New Music Days Festival comes to Cape Town

The ISCM World New Music Days festival, an annual event organised by the International Society for Contemporary Music since 1922, is set to make history. The festival is celebrating its centenary this year and it is the first time it is taking place on the African Continent.

This extraordinary event promises to be a groundbreaking celebration, bringing together over 100 composers from 50 countries and establishing itself as a true global nexus for new ideas, collaborations, and artistic fusions. The festival takes place in Cape Town from December 1 - 3, and tickets will largely be free, with only a handful of concert performances with an entry cost. It’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in a diverse, curated selection of performances featuring top-notch musicians, both local and international, showcasing their masterpieces.

From enchanting solos and mesmerizing duos to harmonious choirs and grand orchestras, the line-up promises an extraordinary musical experience. Experience these incredible soundscapes in prestigious venues like Norval in Steenberg, the artistic haven of Youngblood, and the renowned concert playground of Artscape. As we mark the festival's centenary this year, what better way to celebrate than in the heart of the African Continent, particularly in South Africa?

This centennial milestone underscores NewMusicSA’s commitment to providing universal access to exceptional performances, making this festival a unique opportunity for nation-building. Check out the festival programme: http://www.worldnewmusicdays.africa/festival-programme.html For securing tickets, people are able visit this link to book seats: https://bitly.ws/32psJ