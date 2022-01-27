Worldart, Streetsmart presents 3 talented artists

As Pabalo Picasso once said: ’’Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” Wouldn’t you like to experience that? Now you may not have to be a pro at interpreting certain artwork, but it could be good for the soul to attend something different ffrom everyday life.

If you’re in and around Cape Town, Worldart gallery will have its February exhibition, titled Streetsmart, that will feature three talent artists with roots in the street art and graffiti scene – Motelseven, Conform, and Dion Cupido. If you don’t know it yet, Motelseven is an artist born in Cape Town who made headlines from London to Los Angeles with her graffiti style. This talented artist was one of the few artists who managed to successfully extend their art practice from street to gallery. Her artwork incorporates Japanese manga-style paintings, where prettiness and sadness go hand-in-hand with a distinct dark and surreal undercurrent. Ding dong the witch is dead. Picture: Supplied Conform is another artist from Cape Town, Mitchells Plain, and has been particularly active on Cape Town’s walls for years. His recognisable linear, stripy style has earned him respect and appreciation that extends well beyond South Africa’s borders. His work often features “AI inspired” characters and futurist cityscapes and objects.