Worldart, Streetsmart presents 3 talented artists
As Pabalo Picasso once said: ’’Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.”
Wouldn’t you like to experience that? Now you may not have to be a pro at interpreting certain artwork, but it could be good for the soul to attend something different ffrom everyday life.
If you’re in and around Cape Town, Worldart gallery will have its February exhibition, titled Streetsmart, that will feature three talent artists with roots in the street art and graffiti scene – Motelseven, Conform, and Dion Cupido.
If you don’t know it yet, Motelseven is an artist born in Cape Town who made headlines from London to Los Angeles with her graffiti style. This talented artist was one of the few artists who managed to successfully extend their art practice from street to gallery. Her artwork incorporates Japanese manga-style paintings, where prettiness and sadness go hand-in-hand with a distinct dark and surreal undercurrent.
Conform is another artist from Cape Town, Mitchells Plain, and has been particularly active on Cape Town’s walls for years. His recognisable linear, stripy style has earned him respect and appreciation that extends well beyond South Africa’s borders. His work often features “AI inspired” characters and futurist cityscapes and objects.
Dion Cupido grew up in an area where you are exposed to local gang graffiti and street art, and somehow it found its way into his edgy, socially relevant paintings. This made him one of South Africa’s most exciting portrait artists and gained him a strong international following.
The exhibition opens on February 3 and concludes on February 22. The exhibition is on Cape Town’s popular First Thursdays event. On that day, the art galleries in the Church Street Art District and rest of the CBD stay open till 8pm, and bars and restaurants in Breë Street add flavour, with a festive party vibe.
If this sounds like something you can enjoy, make your way to Breë Street this February. Who knows, maybe this could be the perfect date for you and your partner for Valentines Day.