X Barks the Spot in a new live Paw Patrol show: The Great Pirate Adventure. Pic: Supplied

Paw Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is on at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on 11 and 12 April 2020 and X Barks the Spot in a new live Paw Patrol show: The Great Pirate Adventure This new action-packed, music-filled production, based on the number one hit preschool series, features all the characters that kids love.

In the latest adventure, it’s all paws on deck as Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay.

When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s Paw Patrol to the rescue. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

Over land and on the high seas, the pups set out to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway so the celebration can go on. Things get ‘ruff’ when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day.