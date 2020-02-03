X Barks the Spot in a new live Paw Patrol show: The Great Pirate Adventure. Pic: Supplied

Paw Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is on at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on 11 and 12 April 2020 and X Barks the Spot in a new live Paw Patrol show: The Great Pirate Adventure 

This new action-packed, music-filled production, based on the number one hit preschool series, features all the characters that kids love.

In the latest adventure, it’s all paws on deck as Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. 

When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s Paw Patrol to the rescue. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. 

Over land and on the high seas, the pups set out to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway so the celebration can go on. Things get ‘ruff’ when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day.

“This is one of the most fun shows for kids on this year,” says Elouise Matthys, the PR and Promotions Manager at GrandWest. “Paw Patrol is interactive and keeps the young children engaged, they absolutely love it. Tickets to this show would make fantastic gifts for younger members of the family.”

Tickets are available from ticketpros.co.za starting from R250. There will be three shows on Saturday 11 April 2020 and Sunday, 12 April 2020 at 09h30, 13h00 and 16h30. 

Doors open an hour before each show.


 