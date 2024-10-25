Yaya Mavundla to host the inaugural International Pride Awards

Multi-award-winning transgender activist Yaya Mavundla has been announced as the host for the inaugural International Pride Awards. The awards are set to take place on Wednesday, November 13, in Cape Town.

The awards, which were launched earlier this year by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and ILGA World (the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association), seeks to recognise LGBTQ+ heroes, who are paving the way for equality and inclusion, by sharing stories and inspiring others to take action. In its inaugural year, the awards have already received an overwhelming response, with nominations from 58 countries across all continents, in categories like Movement Building in the Face of Hostility, Celebrating Diverse Lives, Emerging Leader, Lifelong Pursuit of Equality and Extraordinary Ally. Mavundla, who is a proud transgender woman and a multi-award-winning LGBTQ+ activist, artist and media personality, said that she is delighted to host the inaugural awards in her “home country”.

Yaya Mavundla is proud to be hosting the inaugural International Pride Awards which takes place in Cape Town on November 13. Picture: Supplied. “South Africa has been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ rights, not just in Africa but around the world. At the same time, even with our constitutional protections and legacy of activism, we have much more work to do to achieve equality. She added that while the awards celebrate their global success, it also reminds them of the challenges that lie ahead. “I look forward to celebrating our equality heroes who’ve done incredible work and continue to be authentic in all they do, which is what my work is all about.”