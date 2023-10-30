Zakes Bantwini’s Abantu concert saved by fire performances despite logistical issues

Grammy Award-Winning musician Zakes Bantwini had Capetonians coming out in their numbers for his historic Abantu concert at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town. For months, Bantwini had been hyping up the uniquely South African concert which has been a dream for the artist.

Bantwini became the first local artist to headline a concert at the stadium and featured a line-up that had some of the country’s top artists; Nomcebo Zikode, Sun-EL Musician, Goldfish, K.O., Ami Faku, TRESOR, Major League DJz, YoungstaCPT and Boity among a host of other fresh talent from the Western Cape. No event of any magnitude is ever without any complaints and it seems Bantwini’s concert couldn't escape the public’s scrutiny. Abantu concert goers had taken online to express their dissatisfaction over the event's disorganisation, which saw many spending time in long queues for beverages instead of enjoying the performances.

Siyandas commented on Bantwini’s Instagram post and aired their grievances over the bar's closure: “What a disappointing event. “The bars are closed after standing for 2 hours and are only gonna open in the next 2 hours and we have to still stand again because the lines are insane. Terribly planned and just utterly disgusting.”

Abantu concert goers flood Zakes Bantwini’s Instagram with complaints. Picture: Screenshot Sources who attended the event told IOL Entertainment that bars were limited at the stadium and one even scored the event a 3 out of 10. Concert goers told IOL Entertainment that the logistics, or lack of, were a huge hindrance to the concert. Tere was also talk of general ticket holders being let into a VIP section, which had no people and was not a good look.

VIP ticket holders had to endure bad service and also could barely see or even hear the music properly. The bad weather also did not favour concert goers who were not prepared and could not re-enter the venue due to the no-pass out, resulting in some leaving earlier than planned. Despite the issues with the bars, concert goers were impressed with the performances calling them fire.