Zimbini Makwetu relaunches her debut album ‘Ndiyehlela’ at Artscape

Afro-pop singer Zimbini Makwetu is set to relaunch her 2021 debut album, “Ndiyehlela”, at the Artscape Opera House, on Saturday, July 2. Themed “Zimbini Engomeni,” the cinematic music will feature a special guest Buhlebendalo Mda, of the popular Afro-soul group “The Soil”.

Makwetu has invited fellow musicians including Nomakrestu, Black Pearls, Baba Yaya, the South African Youth Choir, Dj Tarenzo, Jazzarts Dance Theatre and Sbo Ndaba Dance to be a part of the concert. “The show consists of two 45 minutes acts with a 20 minutes interval. It uses music, electrifying dance pieces, digital sounds and spectacular stage lighting to create a wonderful world of musical theatre experience,” elaborates director Elvis Sibeko. “Featured in this show are singers who have worked with Makwetu over the years. They will sing songs from her latest double CD, ‘Ndiyehlela’.”

Sibeko further explains that Zimbini and Buhlebendalo will perform the theme song for the show, titled “Hata” (meaning be careful in isiXhosa). “It will be the first time that they sing this song, which will be released later in June on digital platforms.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zimbini (@zimbini_makwetu) In 2020, the star was excited about the release of her debut album “Ndiyehlela”, then Covid hit, halting all plans to promote her new body of work.

The album released officially last year, and now the star has decided to relaunch it with concerts across the country. Born in Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape, Makwetu grew up in a musical family. She moved to Cape Town in 2007 and joined Future Lines Arts Academy in Khayelitsha and completed her performance studies at Magnet Theatre in Observatory.

In 2012, she joined the spoken word movement called Lingua Franca as a lead vocalist. She later started to compose her music and began to create soundscape digital music for theatre productions around Cape Town. She is the recipient of the Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards for the Best Sound Design, Original Soundscape, and Live Performances 2020.

