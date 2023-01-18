Zolani ‘The One Who Sings’ Mahola is thrilled to be opening for Gregory Porter in Cape Town

Zolani Mahola, also known as “The One Who Sings”, and Msaki have been announced as supporting acts for Gregory Porter’s sold-out Mzansi concert. In a conversation with IOL Entertainment, Mahola said she was thrilled to be opening for the two-time Grammy Award winner’s “An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter” concert at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden on Saturday, January 21.

The Eastern-Cape-born star said she was most looking forward to experiencing the Porter magic on stage. “I’m excited to support Gregory Porter as I am a fan of his work. I mean … that voice! I think he is unique as an artist and I’m thrilled to be supporting him in Cape Town,” she said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him play obviously, but I’m very excited to showcase the work I have been developing since becoming The One Who Sings in 2020 after 17 successful years as the lead singer of Freshlyground.

“I have been developing my own brand of music and will be performing music off my debut solo album ‘Thetha Mama’ as well as new music which I will be recording and releasing this year,” Mahola said. She said she was first introduced to Porter more than a decade ago and she immediately fell in love with his work. “Since the 2013 release of ‘Hey Laura’ I’ve been very excited by the depth and breadth of Gregory Porter's work. I really believe in artists showcasing their full range and I look up to Gregory as one of those artists who is not afraid to grow.”

Mahola left Freshlyground in 2020 and rebranded herself as The One Who Sings. Her first solo album was released last year. She has since established an all-woman group known as the Feminine Force. “I’m constantly working on my speaking career doing a lot of corporate motivational talks which I call Inspiration Talks.

“I have been developing a band called ‘The Feminine Force’ and we will be recording new music for release this year and performing around the country and world this year.” Besides her musical career, The One Who Sings announced that she was expanding her horizon to include the world of film. “I am working on three separate film projects, one with the Oscar award-winning team that produced ‘My Octopus Teacher’ based on my spiritual reconnection to ancestry which came out of my diving in the sea.