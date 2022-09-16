Cape Town’s top musos bid farewell to Ashur Petersen in 'I’ll Be Home Soon’ concert

The cream of the crop of Cape Town’s music industry will gather for a musical concert in honour of Ashur Petersen, who is the son of late SA music icon, Taliep Petersen. Ashur was in the top 18 on “The Voice South Africa” season 3 in 2019.

Proving that “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree”, Ashur followed in the footsteps of his father. Taliep’s musical legacy is still experienced across the globe today. Ashur, who has been in music for 16 years, is hosting his concert “I’ll Be Home Soon”.

The singer, who has been keeping his moves under wraps, revealed to IOL Entertainment that the show is actually his farewell to South Africa after he recently got hitched to an Australian resident and is now emigrating to start a new life with his wife. “Im excited to be going to another country to experience new adventure and opportunity. “It’s kind of hard for me to leave my family behind but this is what I need to do for the future of my family.”

Ashur’s original music includes R&B songs “Want your love”, “Legacy”, “Sound of Cape Town”, “Dance with Me”, and “A Thousand Lifetimes”. The line-up for his concert includes Ashur, alongside his musical family consisting of mother Madeegha Anders and sisters Jawaahier, A’eesha , Fatiema as well as Junaid Galant (Fatiema’s husband). Cast of ‘I’ll Be Home Soon’ Picture: Supplied “Among all the great talents on this line-up, I am honoured to share the stage with my family for the last time.

“Growing up in a musically inclined family means this is one of the perks, always having a line-up of artists,” he joked. “Suidooster” cast members Dean Smith and Gantane Gwane will host the concert while their colleague Natasha van der Merwe makes an appearance. Former “Idols SA” top 5 finalist of season 17, Daylin Sass will also perform. The band Jeodhouse will be taking care of the instrumental duties. Comedian and social media personality Ikie Botha will entertain the crowds.

Other artists on the bill include DJ Miles and rapper Narrator CPT. The concert takes place on Saturday, September 17, at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone. Tickets are R180 via Quicket or email [email protected] You can also block book (10 tickets or more) via email and pay R150 per ticket. CAPE TOWN

Purple Rain Former busker-turned superstar, Vezz, is hosting his debut solo show, called “Purple Rain”. The singer will pay tribute to his favourite idol Prince in his one-man show. Since his rise to fame was ignited by his viral busking videos and radio interviews, Vezz decided he is ready to take on the big stages to showcase his worth.

Where: The Wave Theatre. When: September 16. Cost: R150, contact Rudy at 062 234 0901 to book.

Tiger's Milk Heavyweight Comedy Tour Jokers Comedy Club kicks off the “Tiger's Milk Heavyweight Comedy Tour’’ with the ultimate South African comedy heavyweights. The show sees Yaseen Barnes, Kagiso Mokgadi, Mumz and Jive Comedy Champion Nkosinathi Maki in a knockout show. A night of comedy not to be missed. Where: Tiger's Milk- Claremont.

When: September 20 at 8pm. Cost: Tickets are R210 via Webtickets. JOHANNESBURG

We Still Insist “We Still Insist“ is a film project and live performance presented by “The Library of Things We Forgot to Remember” and “What’s Wrong With Groovin’?” The event is hosted by artist Kudzanai Chiurai and musician Tumi Mogorosi and will showcase performances by Mogorosi and The Freedom Now Suite band.

The show will render an adaptation of Max Roach's avant-garde “We Still Insist” jazz album and a vocal-instrumental suite on themes related to the Civil Rights Movement. The performance will be accompanied by an audio and visual installation by Chiurai, incorporated into the live performance. Where: Constitution Hill Museum at The Fort, 11 Kotze Street, Braamfontein.

When: September 22 at 7pm. Cost: R400 via Quicket. The Demonstration

In the lead up to the 10th Basha Uhuru Festival, the National Museum of African Art will host a 10-day series of art experiences titled “The Demonstration”. The museum’s NMAFA+ series will include an exhibition, public conversations and artist-led city tours. Curated by Johannesburg-based artist Siwa Mgoboza, “The Demonstration” experiences will focus on the theme of Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past, which aligns with the Smithsonian-wide initiative to address systemic racism and racial inequity in the US and globally.

Where: Constitution Hill. When: From September 15. Cost: Free.

The Venue at Route 162 Some say the best things in life are free, so enjoy some relaxation and tranquility while the kids play to their heart’s content. “The Venue at Route 162” is a restaurant and playground so take the kiddies along for a lekker day outdoors. This family-style restaurant and playground offers tired parents the opportunity to kick back and relax while their little ones are entertained. The restaurant also offers live music, as well as an on-site car wash, biltong shop and curio store.

Where: The Venue at Route 162, 162 President Brand Road, Rynfield, Benoni. When: Any time on a sunny day. Cost: Free, but take money for food and treats.

DURBAN Christopher Duigan in concert Pianist Christopher Duigan performs live after two year hiatus. For this concert, Duigan will play concert classics, “Jesu”, “Joy of Man’s Desiring” and “Sheep May Safely Graze”.

He will also be including a number of favourites from his recent live-streams series - a project of more than 225 hour-long productions, presented online on his YouTube channel and Facebook pages, which offered local and international audiences an uplifting and enlightening 'free-to-view’ experience during lockdown. Where: St Agnes Church Kloof. When: September 18 at 3pm.

Cost: Tickets are R130 and includes refreshments at interval. Email [email protected] The Queen's Funeral screening The Rhumbelow Theatre will be screening “The Queen's Funeral” on a big screen. The venue will open at 8.30am and the live broadcast starts 9am. There will be breakfast for sale.

Where: The Rhumbelow Theatre, Cunningham Rd, Umbilo. When: September 19. Cost: Free.

Global Top 40 Take a musical journey to celebrate the most popular songs from all around the world over the past 40 years. The “Global Top 40” will showcase a local cast of breath-taking dancers and mind-blowing musicians and singers that will have you dancing the night away. Concert goers can look forward to classic rock and pop hits that once dominated our radio waves as well as hits from icons like Cher, Elton, Tina and Michael, not forgetting our own Queen of Pop, Brenda Fassie. Also featured are bands Daft Punk, The Beatles, Mafikizolo and Roxette.