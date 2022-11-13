Cassper Nyovest announces star-studded line-up for #FillUpMmabatho

The summer is well and truly heating up as more and more festivals and concerts announce their line-ups. Just this week, Scorpion Kings announced a national tour that featured a star-studded line-up of the who’s who in amapiano.

This time around it’s Cassper Nyovest’s turn to share his very own line-up for his upcoming Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium concert in his hometown of Mafikeng on December 3. “BOOM!! Here's my official line up and Guests for #FillUpMmabathoStadium,” he shared on Instagram Friday morning. “We are 21 days away from the biggest Concert of the year!!! I'M BACK!!! I'M HOME!!! Get your tickets now at web tickets to avoid disappointment!!! Tlabe go tletse #BanaBaStout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) Both hip-hop and amapiano artists will be joining Nyovest on stage in his bid to fill up yet another stadium. The line-up will include hip-hop stars Nasty C, Roiii, Kwesta and Khuli Chana, as well as amapiano Musa Keys, Makhadzi, Amaroto, Kamo Mphela, DJ Sumbody, DJ Slade and Abidoza. Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium will be hosted by Somizi, Carpo, Pamela Mtanga, Primo Baloyi and Miss Geekay.

Nyovest has also added some up-and-coming North West talent to the line-up through a competition that was facilitated on social media. He’s also been teasing new music in the run up to the concert that he may yet release in the coming weeks. “As you can see, this line-up is too much,” Nyovest commented in a press release from his publicists. “I’m excited for my hometown to be experiencing performances from some of the best artists in South Africa.”

