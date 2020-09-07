Charles and Arthur Goldstuck set to open Music Exchange conference

Music Exchange (MEX), South Africa’s preeminent entertainment-economy-invested conference, returns this week September for the 10th consecutive year. Lauded and awarded for its consistent commitment to the broader South African music industry, MEX’s incredibly productive and positive 10th anniversary year will run from 10 to 20 September 2020 with a wealth of quality international and local speakers. Opening the conference on the Thursday is Charles and Arthur Goldstuck in conversation for the first time ever. The brothers come from Trompsburg in the Free State. Charles Goldstuck is founder and co-chairman with LA Reid of Hitco Entertainment LLC, a music and entertainment company focused on the creation, production, recording, and distribution of recorded music and recording artist services.

He is also the founder of The Sanctuary at Albany, a state-of-the-art recording studio and music academy in the Bahamas.

He was most formerly Executive Chairman of TouchTunes Interactive Networks (Octave Group); the world's largest out of home interactive digital entertainment network, spanning over 170 000 locations.

Prior to TouchTunes, he was president and COO of the Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG), overseeing business operations of the BMG music labels.

He co-founded J Records in 2000 with industry legend Clive Davis and built it into the RCA Music Group.

He was also previously Executive Vice President/General Manager of Arista Records, and Executive Vice President, Capitol Records

Arthur Goldstuck is an acclaimed writer, analyst and speaker on technology trends.

Arthur Goldstuck interviews Netflix founder Reed Hastings in Los Angeles. Picture: Supplied

He was awarded SA’s Distinguished Service in ICT Award in 2013, and named ICT Ambassador by ORT SA in 2019.

He is author of 19 books and editor-in-chief of South Africa’s longest-running online consumer technology magazine, Gadget.co.za.

He was South African correspondent for Billboard during the 1990s, and his work has appeared in many of the world’s leading newspapers.

He is founder of World Wide Worx, leading groundbreaking high-tech market research, and presents his insights to audiences around the globe, from CES in Las Vegas to Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to AfricaCom in Cape Town.

Despite 2020 being the most challenging in MEX’s decade of dedication, investment and global outreach, Music Exchange 2020 opening its annual industry-focused indaba to the world.

Over the past 10 years MEX has actively informed, partnered and brokered with some of the biggest and most influential players and institutions, with the sole purpose of elevating, educating and sharing a wealth of learning from all four corners of the planet and 2020’s #MEX20 is no different.

Over the past decade MEX has welcomed and hosted the likes of composer Dr Trevor Jones, musician and producer Bryan Michael Cox, Stuart Rubin, The Orchard’s Ben Oldfield, Mark Murdoch, Mos Def , Tim Renner , Sipho Mabuse, Tom Novy ,Karen Zoid , RJ Benjamin and AKA among many more, all in an impressive lead up to this year’s impressive list of confirmed speakers.

The #MEX20 speaker line-up includes:

* Charles Goldstuck (Hitco Entertainment, LLC)

* Arthur Goldstuck (World Wide Worx)

* Siphokazi Jonas (Producer, spoken word artist)

* Christian Wright (Abbey Road Studios)

* Lance Stehr (Mutherland Records)

* Wiseman Ngubo (Capasso)

* Neil Johnson (Radio programmer)

* Callum Stevenson (Blue Key Digital Marketing)

* Moreira Chonguica (Musician and producer)

* Rachel Z (Musician and producer)

In partnership with Ticketpro, V&A, Acom Branding Paul Bothner Music, Western Cape Government and Digicape, #MEX20 will host no less than 10 global and local entertainment industry thought-leaders and game-changers in 30 to 60-minute presentations on the Ticketpro streaming platform.

At a R100 per ticket, #MEX20 delegates will enjoy an all-access-pass to the full 10-day conference, comprising of a series of unmissable keynote addresses and international thought leadership sessions from some of the most relevant and revolutionary minds in the business.

Added to this year’s ticket offer is the opportunity for delegates to win spot prizes to the value of more than R60 000 from Paul Bothner Music, Acom branding and the Victoria & Alfred Hotel.

Secure your ticket and watch live or post, for a full three weeks after #MEX20 has wrapped.

Event information:

Date: 10 - 20 September 2020

Tickets: R100, available at TicketPro.