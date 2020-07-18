Chris Forrest and Pete Goffe-Wood’s lockdown edition of 'Don’t Burn Your Sausage'

What do you get when you put a comedian and celebrity chef together? A special serving of craziness - along with laughter - especially when the two individuals concerned are Chris Forrest and Pete Goffe-Wood. Having been on stage in “Don’t Burn Your Sausage”, they’ve now decided to do a virtual version of the show. Forrest shed light on how this venture with Goffe-Wood, who is also an author and restaurateur, came about. He offered: “The two of us have been regularly Skype calling during this period and discussing things we’ve watched, there was a lot of cooking and a lot of comedy and since ours combines those two, we thought it would be fun to do, ‘Don’t Burn Your Sausage’, the lockdown edition.”

Comedian Chris Forrest and celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood serve plenty of laughs in their virtual show, “Don’t Burn Your Sausage”. Picture: Supplied

On how they’ve tweaked it, Forrest shared: “We’ve added in quite a few extra lockdown ‘tips’ and there may even be a surprise extra section at the end…”

That’s a hint for there is an extra something at the end but it is a surprise.

On how Covid-19 has impacted on his livelihood, which entails being on stage or in a room with a large social gathering, he shared: “I really love the stage, so I’m missing a huge part of my life, I’ve been doing quite a few corporate shows online, it's fun, but instead of that instant laughter, you have to go to the comments section afterwards to see laughing face emojis.”

Now for the interesting bit, Goffe-Wood will be streaming from Cape Town while Forrest will do so from Joburg.

Expanding on how this will work, the comedian explained: “I’ve been doing an online quiz (‘The Very Big Comedy Quiz’) where we splice two streams together with a co-host - including two with Pete - so we’re quite used to it. To use the current cliche, ‘It’s the new normal’, so it will feel like we’re together.”

In case you are wondering, their paths crossed in the celebrity edition of M-Net’s “Masterchef: South Africa”.

Forrest added: “We found we shared a very dry, slightly dark sense of humour, so we became good friends, working together was a by-product of that. So even though we’re ‘working’ it's more like hanging out with a mate than actual work.”

There’s other news, too.

Forrest revealed: “We’ve developed ‘Don’t Burn Your Sausage’ into a TV show, so watch this space!”

Aside from the quiz show he does, Forrest is working on starting an online comedy club with a bunch of industry colleagues.

“Don’t Burn Your Sausage” is on Saturday July 18 at 8pm. Tickets cost R80 and are available at Mzanzi Live.