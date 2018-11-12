Corona Sunsets Festival. Picture: Supplied

The Corona Chasing Sunsets experiences featuring Sam Feldt is taking over the summer. A magical tour of beautiful beaches and epic events spreading the beauty of the setting sun and an unforgettable musical experience.

Dutchman Sam Feldt has become quite the deep house tastemaker of his day. With amazing remix work as well as solid hits like the early 2015 release ‘Show Me Love’, which proved to be his definite claim to fame, he’s one of the DJs to watch when it comes to a new sound flooding the scene.

Experience the beauty of a perfect sunset at these spectacular venues:

The Sands - Johannesburg, 14 December

Cafe Caprice - Cape Town, 15 December

Beacon Island Hotel - Plett 16 December

Stanley Island Beach Bar - Plett, 18 December

Quayside - St Francis Bay, 19 December

The Bungalow Bar - Plett, 21 December

The Lawns On Thesen Island - Kynsna, 22 December