The countdown to Joburg Cotton Fest has begun and the organisers have announced the Open Mic finalists.

Festival goers are anticipating one of the biggest youth events in South Africa’s social calendar.

Acoustic Gmiye, Benzo, Fuego Sintana, Imani Basquuiat, Khalee G, Mo$hpit Cindy, Nannette, Nino Fresko, Theboytapes and Venusraps have made it to the first University of Cotton Fest Open Mic finals.

The finalists will each perform at the AMPD Studios, Braamfontein, on January 27 at a closed event to impress the judges.

Open Mic, which launched in December last year at the Cape Town Cotton Fest, is one of the new elements that have been introduced to the festival. Other elements include Friends Day, The Creative Programme and various Campus Activations that will be rolled out throughout the year.