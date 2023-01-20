Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, January 20, 2023

Cotton Fest announces open mic finalists set to wow youth

The main stage at Cotton Fest. l FILE

Published 1h ago

Festival goers are anticipating one of the biggest youth events in South Africa’s social calendar.

The countdown to Joburg Cotton Fest has begun and the organisers have announced the Open Mic finalists.

Acoustic Gmiye, Benzo, Fuego Sintana, Imani Basquuiat, Khalee G, Mo$hpit Cindy, Nannette, Nino Fresko, Theboytapes and Venusraps have made it to the first University of Cotton Fest Open Mic finals.

The finalists will each perform at the AMPD Studios, Braamfontein, on January 27 at a closed event to impress the judges.

Open Mic, which launched in December last year at the Cape Town Cotton Fest, is one of the new elements that have been introduced to the festival. Other elements include Friends Day, The Creative Programme and various Campus Activations that will be rolled out throughout the year.

“Synonymous with celebrating youth culture, this multi-layered lifestyle festival includes a full day Concert, Merch, Cafeteria and Sports Area.

“Merging both established and upcoming South African talent, Cotton Fest will once again showcase the diversities in music, while fusing the gaps within the different local current movements,” reads a statement from the organisers.

Taking place at the Old Station in New Town on February 4, Cotton Fest is the brainchild of the late South African rapper Riky Rick.

After his passing in February last year, his partner, Bianca Naidoo, vowed to carry on with the legacy that allows SA youth to show off their talents within the creative space.

