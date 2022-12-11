Curtain call for 2022 - this is what went down

Even during the bleakest time in modern history, when the world was introduced to the deadly coronavirus, the arts and theatre industry remained a beacon of hope for many people worldwide. The year saw a full reopening of many theatre houses across South Africa, operating under strict regulations, all in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In spite of all the many challenges that the theatre industry encountered, including a lack of funding and other resources, theatre-makers continued to produce some groundbreaking and world-class productions. As 2022 draws to a close, we take a look at some of the highlights and the lowlights in the theatre space. Highlights

The biggest highlight of the year 2022 was the government’s announcement to scrap the Covid-19 regulations, which included the upliftment of the 50% capacity for social gatherings and events just hours before the 48th National Arts Festival (NAF) would commence at its home town of Makhanda, on June 23. This meant additional seats were made available for more people to experience the festivities and enjoy works from Mzansi storytellers. For 11 days, Makhanda was filled with great music, breathtaking art exhibitions, exhilarating poetry and dance sessions and riveting theatre performances.

The Joburg Theatre’s 60 Anniversary Diamond Jubilee is another one of the highlights of the year. The momentous event saw many theatre practitioners, directors, playwrights, musicians and choreographers getting recognition for their immense contribution to the arts and theatre space for the past six decades. The names of Janice Honeyman, Mtshali-Jones, Gregory Maqoma, John Kani, Desmond Dube and Gibson Kente, Athol Fugard, Pieter Dirk Uys and Marc Lottering and more are engraved in gold and purple at the entrance of the iconic Joburg Theatre.

This year also saw Mzansi Ballet push boundaries by casting the first male dancer as the world's most loved Disney princess Cinderella. Joshua Williams played Cinderella in the enthralling production “The Abba Show - A Cinderella Story,” an unforgettable moment in the history of theatre. Lowlight

We cannot ignore the elephant in the room or the beast called load shedding. As much as these issues affect every citizen in the country, it is disheartening to see shows get cancelled or postponed due to load shedding. Meanwhile, the industry that was affected most by the pandemic continues to suffer. We also look at the top 7 theatre productions of the year 2022 below:

A scene from 'Third World Express’ musical. Picture: Joburg Theatre Third World Express Written and directed by renowned choreographer Gregory Maqoma, “Third World Express” transports the audiences back to the early 1990s, during a critical time in the history of South Africa. Through song and dance, the “Third World Express” follows the journey of many South Africans, who were, at the time, trapped in exile and had decided it was time to come back home for a “new dawn,” a new South Africa for freedom.

The new musical draws inspiration from the iconic poem of the same title by Dr Mongane Wally Serote. Gontse Ntshegang and Andre Lotter. Picture: The Market Theatre The Parrot Woman Charles Fourie’s critically acclaimed play “The Parrot Woman” made its return to the Market Theatre after its premiere over three decades ago.

The thought-provoking theatre production is set against the backdrop of the Anglo-Boer war in the 19th century. The story of “The Parrot Woman” is not only a war story, it’s a universal story of love and healing and mental illnesses that are a direct result of childhood trauma. Richardt Nel Interrogation Room. Picture: Supplied Interrogation Room

The new stage thriller “Interrogation Room” is set to uncover apartheid secrets involving the abduction of a young freedom fighter by the police. Written by Refilwe Sibiya, “Interrogation Room” tells the tale of Vusi Ndlovu (Sabelo Motloung), who was arrested by the Special Branch Police on suspicion of terrorism in 1986. The story is told through the recollection of events as told by Themba Maseko at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in the nineties.

Meshack Mavuso Magabane in Marikana" The Musical. Picture: Sanmari Marais Marikana: The Musical This year marked the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre, and through music, dance and exceptional storytelling, the critically-acclaimed theatre production “Marikana: The Musical” brought to life the harrowing events leading up to the fateful day of August 16, 2012, when the police shot and killed protesting miners in Marikana, near Rustenburg. Meshack Mavuso-Magabane, Aubrey Poo, Siyasanga Papu, Emma Mmekwa, and Mpho “Mckenzie” Matome lead 40 members cast and a 13-piece band in unleashing a blow-by-blow account of the events that led to the loss of 44 lives at the hands of the police.

The collaboration between The Netherlands and South Africa was a duet by Eva and Thapelo. Picture: Debbie Yazbek Photography International Body Moves Dance Festival Abled and disabled dancers from South Africa, Uganda, Ireland, Italy and Flanders came together at Sibikwa Arts Centre, in October, to honour and celebrate dance. The festivals included workshops and forums were held to discuss the politics around inclusivity and disability.

This festival was aimed at challenging perceptions and understanding of dance and disability, promoting cultural exchange, collaboration and cooperation between African and European countries. Mpume Mthombeni - in Isidlamilo! (The Fire Eater). Picture: Supplied Isidlamlilo Isidlamlilo is an electrifying new one-woman tour-de-force brought to life by acclaimed actress Mpume Mthombeni.

This acclaimed new South African play premiered on the main programme at the 2022 National Arts Festival to rave reviews and standing ovations. While the story offers a critical look at the eddying cycles of violence and revenge that play out across generations, it is most of all a story about redemption, regeneration and reinvention. Andrew Buckland, Lyle October, Back Mwenya Kabwe, Jay Pather and Tailyn Ramsamy. Picture: Supplied Hold Still