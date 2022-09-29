Dalin Oliver tickles the funny bone at his one-man show

We’re drawing closer to the festive season and the events are rolling in. One such offering is comedian Dalin Oliver’s “Stay At Home Comedian” show at the Theatre On The Square until October 1.

This show is also a recipient of the 2022 Standard Bank Ovation Award, which makes Oliver even more thrilled to be touring the hour-long show. Written, performed and produced by the radio and TV personality, this hot-property laugh-a-line act is fresh from the National Arts Festival in Makhanda. It's going to be a riot but don't worry, it's the legal kind, and the only looting that'll be happening is Oliver with his jokes to share with your mates at the next braai.

IOL Entertainment caught up with the Cape Town-based comedian during his show in Jozi. Oliver says: “So, round up all your WhatsApp groups and come have a lekker laugh with Mzansi’s favourite comedian, who looks like the Vin Diesel you ordered on ‘Wish’. He describes the show as a story of adapting to new things and making “big moves in future”.

“I’m extremely excited to be back in Joburg, I love performing here. The city and people have always been so good to me. “I have many fond on and off-stage memories. Seeing Capetonians who moved to Joburg along with Joburg locals is always the best. “When I was new to comedy, I’d visit close friends and sleep on their couches and mattress to save on money while performing here. Fortunately, I no longer need to couch surf, but the journey has been a beautiful one which I’m very proud of.

“The idea of the show is to write it so that it’s accessible to people from all walks of life and backgrounds. In this show, I am exploring my identity, speaking about life space, experiences of living in a complex etc. “This is also a nice way of saying I want to dip my toes into new spaces and travel more abroad from next year on. This step needs to be taken with my material and writing it, so my jokes can be universal.” Dalin Oliver. Picture: Rizqua Barnes A fun fact about Oliver is that he was first a teacher before becoming a comedian, so if the jokes become rusty one day, he has something to fall back on.

Oliver guarantees a relatable experience for the audience throughout his stand-up comedy set. “It’s basically a therapy session for me where I complain about my neighbours. It’s my favourite stories of experiences and encounters with them. I don’t want to give away too much, but one constantly complains about my loud music despite their adult tennis sounds being louder than Notorious B.I.G. on full blast. “Sometimes they even sing along to the music I’m playing. It’s such a double standard right? Then, my other neighbour’s cat decided to make my apartment his second home where he stays rent-free, I don’t mind this, It’s a cool cat.

“I haven’t officially adopted it yet, but this is South Africa and anything is possible. “I can always find a connection via a family member who knows someone at cat home affairs who will sign off the papers to make me the official owner. There’s so much happening here.” “I feel like I’m living in a soapy and have experienced so much because of my neighbours. It’s more drama than when Marlena was possessed on ‘Days Of Our Lives’ back in the day, that reference is for my generation.

“The TikTokkers have no clue who the OG’s like Marlena and Stefano DiMera are/were,” he chuckled. He concluded: “What I'm trying to say is, come to my show if you'd like to find out more about my neighbours and all of their shenanigans.” Bookings can be made online via Computicket or by calling 0861 915 8000.

For more info, call Daphne Kuhn at the theatre on 083 377 4969 or 011 883 8606 or email [email protected] or [email protected] JOHANNESBURG

Family fun School holidays have begun and the little people need entertainment too. Sun City beckons children to a magical place of wonder, with endless fun for children, especially those between the ages of one and 12.

The family-oriented resort offers a range of leisure activities for the entire family, such as the Valley of Waves, but youngsters can also work off their energy with enjoyable educational programmes and supervised childcare. Where: The Cabanas Hotel. When: Opens daily for morning sessions between 9am and 1pm, and afternoon sessions between 2pm and 5pm.

Cost: Each session costs R120 per child and does not include lunch. Folklore Festival Round off Heritage month at the inaugural Folklore festival.

The festival is set with a diverse Pan-African creative offering from North, South, East and West Africa. A perfect family day experience that features food stalls, a craft market as well as a kids kraal with “Toys With Roots”, workshops and book readings courtesy of Ethnikids. Where: National School of the Arts in Johannesburg.

When: October 1. Cost: Tickets are between R80 – R200. Visit: https://qkt.io/FolkloreFestival

CAPE TOWN Phil Collins Live Phil Collins fans are in for a treat with a special tribute show for the legendary singer, songwriter and musician.

Concertgoers can expect to hear his famous hits like “In The Air Tonight”, “Against All Odds” and “Easy Lover” and more. The audience will be taken on a musical journey through Collins’s long and stellar career by talented lead vocalist Brandon Jonathan. Joining him on stage will be a dynamic four-piece band as well as an electrifying live horn section.

Where: Roxy Revue Bar,GrandWest. When: October 1. Cost: Tickets start at R150 and can be purchased from Quicket or R200 at the door.

Dina Elwedidi in Concert Kick back and relax to the performance of Egyptian song sensation and former Rolex protégée, Dina Elwedidi in Concert, for two performances only. For the first time in South Africa, the singer and composer, comes to The Baxter with her unique style, fusing local oriental and global styles of music.

She is joined by an ensemble of six accomplished musicians. Where: Baxter Theatre. When: September 30 and October 1.

Cost: R150. 30 Up Party Cape Town DJs are getting together to party hard with the over 30-year-olds. DJs wrecking the decks from the North will be Waggy, Kixia and Shane Langdon. From the South is Dr Jules and the one and only, Renno.

Where: Hanover Street, GrandWest. When: September 30. Cost: R80.

DURBAN Poetry Africa Festival

For the 26th consecutive year, the Poetry Africa Festival sets the stage for poetry from South Africa and around the world. With the theme “Poetic (In)Justice: Voices that Breathe, Move and Transform”, it promises to be an enriching experience. The festival presents a programme full of poetry from established poets, young inspiring talents and spoken-word artists from South Africa and abroad.

Joburg, Durban and the digital space will be buzzing with the sound of poets performing live as they bring their passionate, inspirational perspectives on life and current events and the power and beauty of the spoken word. The line-up includes poets from South Africa: Lebo Mashile, Phillippa Yaa De Villiers and Siphokazi Jonas. From other corners of the world, the festival is hosting Paul Gausch (Catalan), Nachla Libre (Sweden), Lydol (Cameroon) and Philip Meersman (Belgium). Where: Centre for Creative Arts at the University of Kwazulu-Natal.

When: October 6-16. Cost: R50 via Webtickets.

KZN Philharmonic Orchestra The KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2022 Spring Season, featuring a stellar line-up of international and local talent, runs every Thursday. Associate guest conductor Daniel Boico launches the season on the first night with an eclectically exciting bill of concert favourites.

Hungarian composer Zotan Kodály’s Dances of Galánta is the evening’s rousing curtain raiser. This is followed by a performance Gershwin’s iconic, jazz inspired Rhapsody in Blue, with SA soloist Nina Schumann at the piano. After intermission, a high-powered contingent of South African soloists and choristers perform highlights from Handel’s heroic oratorio, Judas Maccabeus.

The line-up includes: Nombuso Dladla; Khumbuzile Dlamini; Thabiso Mademene; Bongani Kubekha; the Clermont and Zama High School Choirs; and the choral conductors, Brian Msizi Mnyandu and Njabulo Ndlovu. Where: The Playhouse Opera. When: October 6-27.

Cost: R50 via Quicket. Brush & Brunch

The Pav brings to you Brush & Brunch, an afternoon filled with good music, great food, and a space to be creative while shopping unique fashion. Your entry fee gets you a welcome drink, a selection of tapas, and a canvas to work on. Artwork for you to take home.You will also be treated to a live performance.