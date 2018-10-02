Comedian Dave Chappelle. Picture: Reuters

American stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle will be bringing his brash brand of comedy to the continent for the first time with three shows in South Africa. Big Concerts on Tuesday announced that Chapelle will grace Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban stages late November and early December with his one-man show "Dave Chappelle Live".

Chappelle is popularly known for his trademark wit and sharp irreverent social commentary most often explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics and fame.

Cape Town: 27 November 2018 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest

Durban: 4 December 2018 at the Durban ICC

Johannesburg: 5 December 2018 at Teatro at Montecasino

Tickets price start at R575 and go on sale Thursday 4th October 2018 at 9am from bigconcerts.co.za and Computicket.

Discovery Cardholders get an exclusive 48-hour pre-sale from 9am on Tuesday 2nd October 2018. Go to www.discovery.co.za for more information.



