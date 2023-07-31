Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild Magic Music Sessions organisers offer discounts to salvage delayed concert

Vertex Events has issued a statement apologising to attendees, artists and stakeholders who were affected by the unforeseen delays that were experienced at the highly anticipated Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild Magic Music Sessions at SunBet Arena in Pretoria. Music lovers on Saturday gathered to watch Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild sing their favourite ballads live, but things unfortunately did not run smoothly.

It seems that organisers did not take into consideration all the reviews they received from the Cape Town concert which took place at the Grand Arena, Grandwest on Thursday. The show was scheduled to begin at 6pm but the show, according to attendees, only kicked off three hours later and there were no opening acts - Vusi Nova and Ami Faku, had been lined up, to serenade the eager crowd. zamamthembu wrote: “So disappointed with the Pretoria show. The 3 hr late start, no Ami Faku & Vusi Nova performance, the TERRIBLE sound, no live feed on the screens, no explanation/apology etc. You guys need to do better next time. This was poor.”

Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild Magic Music Sessions attendees shared their disappointment over the organisation of the concert. Picture: Screenshot/Instagram @vertexeventssa Concert organisers explained that “the delay was caused by an unforeseen technical issue that arose during the set-up and execution of the event, despite rigorous testing and preparations the issue was eventually rectified but it had already compromised our expectations and yours.”

Vertex Events, which pride themselves on delivering top-notch experiences, have been criticised by the public for their planning of the event, with sound issues and for the lack of screens that robbed those at the far back from seeing their favourites. @Dips_T tweeted: “The show was meant to start at 18:00 but at 19:00 they were still sound checking. When Deborah finally came on stage, the sound was bad. “Musiq Soulchild’s sound was worse. We couldn’t hear him. The screens weren’t on so people at the back had to use di binoculars. Terrible!!!”

Organisers in the statement continued to acknowledge their shortcomings and in light of the situation has offered "a 20% discount to upcoming Magic Music Sessions shows".