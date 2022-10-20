Didintle Khunou raises the bar as the first black actress to play Snow White

She was the first black actress to play the role of Janet Weiss in the 1975 hit musical “The Rocky Horror” in 2019. Fast forward to 2022, the multifaceted Didintle Khunou is set to make her panto debut in Janice Honeyman’s “Adventures in Pantoland.”

Khunou, who has become synonymous with fine craftsmanship of quality theatre performance, is about to make history as the first black actress to play Snow White in the Mother of all pantomimes “Adventures in Pantoland”, staging at the Joburg Theatre, from November 6 to December 24. Little black girls around the world were brought to tears when they discovered that their favourite Disney princess, Ariel, looked just like them. “She’s black”, one little girl said.

Halle Bailey recently got tongues wagging when she was unveiled as the first black actress to play the fictional character in Walt Disney Pictures' animated film “The Little Mermaid Ariel”. Speaking to IOL Entertainment before the panto season kicks off, Khunou said she is excited about her debut in the magical mystery world of pantomime. “First of all, this is my first pantomime ever. So this is a new style and genre that I'll be exploring as a performer, and I’m excited,” shared Khunou.

“I'm so excited for this one role because it will be so different from ‘Rocky Horror’, so different from ‘Color Purple’. It's a Disney princess. So it'll be fun to play the femininity, the girly, the innocence, and the contemporary youthfulness of Snow White. That'd be fun.” Didintle Khunou and Ilse Klink. Picture: enroCpics Highlighting the importance of representation and inclusion in the industry, Khunou added: “There is great excitement around being a woman of colour playing Snow White. “It shows a sense of inclusivity in the arts and the bringing together of people of colour and obviously caucasians, and we're all different people of races, which is a great representation of South Africa as well.

“I think people are steering away from the stereotypical ways of telling a story, and people are now being open-minded to the fact that an actor can be anything and everything. “I believe that part of the training that you go through as an actor is the ability to transform and play anything. My acting coach Steven Feinstein always says, ‘You are everything under the sun as an actor’. The “Savage Beauty” actress said she’s looking forward to welcoming families, particularly children, back to the theatre to be transported to the world of fantasy.

“I'm looking forward to the audiences enjoying the spectacle and the fantasy. This year’s pantomime is quite a big production because it's all of these characters are from previous pantomimes and from other Disney stories coming together to tell one story. It's got a very strong African style and influence. The cast of ‘Adventures in Pantoland’. Picture: enroCpics “Audiences are going to really enjoy the quality of the set design, the quality of the costume, the merging of seshweshwe in Snow White’s princess attire. It’s Disney, but African Disney.” Commenting on the show, the queen of pantomimes and director Janice Honeyman said: “When Joburg Theatre invited me to create a brand new pantomime for its 60th anniversary, I instantly became excited and buzzing with ideas in accepting the challenge.

“This year’s show will be a mash-up-mega-mix of pantomimes, where ever-popular characters, such as Princess Aurora, Aladdin, Snow White and Jack the Joller, meet on stage with the Wicked Queen Evilina, the Abominable Uncle Abanazar, Madame Kakkeloura Khakibos and the Crooked Captain Hideosa Hook in a Quest Adventure to retain the Golden Goblet of Goodness. “’Adventures in Pantoland’ is an epic journey of traditional good versus evil. Obviously, good wins out in the end,” added Honeyman. The cast of Adventures in Pantoland. Picture: enroCpics The panto’s all-star cast will feature Michelle Botha, Dylan du Plessis, David Arnold Johnson, Ilse Klink, Hlengiwe Lushaba Madlala, Carmen Pretorius, Brenda Radloff, Justin Swartz, Grant Towers and Ben Voss.

“Adventures in Pantoland” will be on at the Joburg Theatre from November 6 to December 24. Tickets are available at Webtickets from R260. Season 9 at The Centre for the Less Good Idea. Picture: Zivanai Matangi JOBURG

Season 9 (Translation) Where: The Centre for the Less Good Idea (Maboneng) When: October 26 - 30

Curated by Mandla Mbothwe and Athena Mazarakis, “Season 9” presents a series of live performances and exhibitions by over 19 multidisciplinary artists from across different genres, including writers, musicians, dancers, linguists, theatre-makers and performance artists. The work featured in Season 9 is inspired by the provocation: “Translation.” According to the press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, the guest artists Mazarakis and Mbothwe have tested dreams, spirituality, ancestry, emotion, identity, space and language through the literal and conceptual framework of translation.

Kim Blanche Adonis and Daniel Mpilo Richards. Picture: Drama Factory CAPE TOWN He Had It Coming Where: The Drama Factory

When: October 27 - 28 “He Had It Coming”, a collection of sketches, poetry and songs by Mike van Graan will be performed by Kim Blanche Adonis under the direction of Daniel Mpilo Richards. The show provides a platform for new talent to be introduced to audiences around the country, with Richards serving as an ideal mentor.

It picks up on themes in contemporary South African discourse, particularly around issues related to patriarchy and seeks to provide commentary mostly in a satirical form, inviting laughter as much as critical reflection. Mpume Mthombeni. Picture: Supplied DURBAN Isidlamlilo (The Fire Eater)

Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre When: November 4- 9 “Isidlamlilo” is an electrifying new one-woman tour-de-force brought to life by acclaimed actress Mpume Mthombeni (Agatha in e.tv’s “Durban Gen”) and award-winning theatre-maker Neil Coppen with set design by Greg King, lighting by Tina Le Roux and sound-design by Tristan Horton.

This acclaimed new South African play recently premiered on the main programme at the 2022 National Arts Festival to rave reviews and standing ovations. Written by Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner Neil Coppen in collaboration with Mthombeni, “Isidlamlilo” is based on a range of testimonials shared with them during their Empatheatre research processes. Together, the creative team have woven in elements of Zulu folklore, biblical mythology, and magical-realist framings to make for an unforgettable theatrical experience that speaks to both the country’s haunted past and present-day complexities.