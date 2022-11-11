Disabled Cape Town comic trades his pain for laughter in ‘Finding Archie’

Cape Town comedian Altaaf Sayed is turning his sorrows into laughs with his comedy show called “Finding Archie”. Sayed, who is from Athlone, first performed this show at a sold-out Baxter Theatre in 2020 but said the last two years had seen him go back to the drawing board to craft this latest version of this one-man comedy show.

Story continues below Advertisement

Partially paralysed from the waist down, Sayed, 36, said six years in comedy took him on a journey of discovery and acceptance with his disability. Altaaf Sayed. Picture: Supplied “Most people don’t know me as a comedian. In the show I touch on my disability a lot as it is who I am and I speak about how I learnt to deal with it,” he said. Ten years ago, Sayed was diagnosed with a rare degenerative neurological disease, which has degraded the nerves in his lower body.

“This has made my movement and mobility an issue, I use crutches and a wheelchair. Funny thing is someone thought, for over two years, that I just had a broken leg. “The disability is not that visible so people don’t know and end up asking the most ridiculous questions, which is part of the disability learning aspect of it all. It’s a story of me making sense of my world as a disabled man.” But Sayed said it was the passion for comedy that carried him through his toughest times.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Comedy has been a coping mechanism because, as I joke about it, hearing people laugh, it makes me feel better, so I strive for those laughs. Sayed said he shared his hurdles of the past six years with the audience. “This show is all about my life and the things that have happened to me in my six-year comedy journey. It includes ending up in court, being robbed, getting divorced (which kicked my comedy off), things I have to deal with being disabled, and more.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Sayed said he didn’t mind being laughed at for his disability, in fact, it was the thing that kept him striving. “In comedy, it’s okay to laugh at it because a disabled dude is saying it. “Also the craft of stand-up comedy is beautiful; taking a concept you think is funny, writing, taking it to stage, rewriting it until you hear the laughs … that is a beautiful process I love.”

“Comedy is modern-day philosophy and I’m here to teach you through laughter. “Sometimes my biggest issue is people not believing I’m disabled. The amount of times I get looked at by old ladies when I pull into the disabled bay as if I’m doing something wrong.” The show takes place at Ground Zero, 122b Lower Main Road, Observatory, on November 12. Tickets are R150 from Quicket and include a free taco and spot prizes.

CAPE TOWN Party Show Night Singer Remaine Barreiro turns 45 and celebrates 40 years in music with a “Party Show Night”. Ramaine’s style and gigantic personality will have you enthralled from the minute she steps up on stage. At the age of 5, Ramaine was already performing with a live band on the nightclub circuit in Cape Town.

Known as the Tina Turner of South Africa, Ramaine boasts powerhouse vocals and a sassy on-stage presence. Where: The Music Café at Koffi Terapi, 1st Floor, Willowbridge Centre, Tyger Valley. When: November 18.

Cost: R150 per person. Book at www.koffiterapi.co.za. DURBAN

uMongo Msindo Exhibition iSupport Creative Business, in partnership with the Music In Africa Foundation, presents its second exhibition as part of the “Umongo Msindo” project that aims to commemorate, showcase and bring the story of part of the country’s unique musical heritage to life. This installation, designed by exhibition architect Issa Wessels, brings musicians into conversations with their instruments through videos, textiles that function as interactive wall pieces, steel materials and a QR portal that expands on their work – all presented through a mobile museum structure.

Where: The Chairman,146 Mahatma Ghandi Road. When: Fridays and Saturdays in November. Cost: Free.

Concerts South Africa This month, “Concerts South Africa” is hosting a regular Sunday afternoon live music gig presenting home-grown talent. On November 13, performer Sheila Da Bluenote is on the bill. Next Sunday, November 20, the band Milkyway Galaxy will be in the spotlight.

The band is made up of Mzamo Zungu on drums, Bonga Xulu on bass guitar, Sbonelo Nxumalo on keyboard and Phumeza Nkosi as the vocalist. Rorke and Red Robyn wrap up the CSA live spring music season on November 27. Red Robyn is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, producer and an electric performer with a background in theatre and dance. Where: Rhumbelow Theatre in Umbilo.

When: Sundays in November. Cost: R100 at the door (Booking is essential: Phone 082 499 8636).

JOHANNESBURG Minister of Entertainment Comedian Kevin Fraser returns to Mzansi with his new show “Minister of Entertainment” after touring the UK, Europe, Australia and North America.

The art of creating a title of tales as a collective for the most unpolitical state of no affairs leaves a lot to the imagination. Or so Fraser thinks. He trailblazes a path of absurd comedy, hilarious satire and forward-thinking connectivity in plugging his shows into a code of comedy and a tasty legislation. Where: The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City. When: November 18

Cost: Tickets cost R250 or R300 and are available at www.kevinfraserofficial.com Set the Night to Music The cream of the crop of Cape Towns music scene are jetting off to Jozi for “Set the Night to Music”.

The stellar line-up includes Nur Abrahams, Don Vino, Emo Adams and Mujahid George. The show will include a several genres of music and keep the crowd dancing and singing along. Where: The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City. When: November 11.

Cost: General: R180; Golden Circle: R250 via Webtickets. Kwenzekile exhibition “Kwenzekile” is a solo exhibition by Sinalo Ngcaba.

With works produced in oil pastel on paper, Sinalo’s “Kwenzekile”, began with an a desire to visually imagine and create alternate realities for South African women. This shifted from wanting to tell a collective story to wanting to tell an intimate and personal story rooted in the journey of the self, peppered, however, by an acute knowing that the self is always implicated in the political. The exhibition opening is open to the public. Thereafter, viewings can be booked by emailing [email protected]

Where: Bubblegum Gallery, Transwerke, Studio 12, Sam Hancock Street, Johannesburg. When: November 12. Cost: Free.