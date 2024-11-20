Dive into an ocean of flour at the Makers Landing Seafood Festival in Cape Town

The second Makers Landing Seafood Fest on 23 and 24 November, is shaping up to be a delicious affair with locally sourced ocean-fresh produce delivered fresh from the sea by small-scale fishermen. The combination of good food in a picturesque location can only be matched by the vibrant atmosphere inside. This is a perfect weekend outing whether you’re a seafood lover or just want to explore the local culinary scene.

Throughout the weekend, festivalgoers can visit a diverse range of food vendors, all offering succulent seafood-inspired dishes and refreshing drinks, whether you’re after a quick bite or a leisurely meal, there will be something to satisfy every palate. While taste is a central element of any dish, the celebration also serves as a platform to explore sustainable fishing practices. The Seafood Fest highlights the ocean’s abundant treasures, providing the Waterfront with an opportunity to support and celebrate small-scale fisheries and traders who are integral to the vibrant V&A Waterfront harbour.

For those looking to sharpen their culinary skills, the festival will offer hands-on cooking classes in the Makers Landing demo kitchen where expert chefs will guide participants through the techniques of preparing fresh seafood. Visitors will also get to witness live hake filleting demonstrations providing an opportunity to see skilled professionals in action, making it an ideal learning experience for novice cooks who want to impress their guests this festive season. The Makers Landing Seafood Fest encourages visitors to keep the conversation going about sustainable fishing, while being aware of our consumption habits and the impact we have on the ocean.

Be part of the movement by joining in the fun. For more information, follow @MakersLanding on Instagram or visit www.makerslanding.co.za Date: Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November Time: Venue open from 10am to 8pm