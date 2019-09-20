Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw holds the Web Ellis Cup aloft during the opening ceremony for the Rugby World Cup at the Rugby World Cup Pool A game. Picture: AP

The 2019 Rugby World Cap has officially kicked off in Japan, and there's no doubt that rugby fans will be glued to their TV screens for the remainder of the event. But for some, owning a full DStv bouquet is not an option. Don't worry, we've got you covered. Who needs a TV screen when you can be cheering on your favourite team with drink in hand with a few of your pals? After all, it's all about the gees.

Below is a list of places throughout the country that will be airing live Rugby World Cup matches.

Durban

Boktown at Suncoast Casino

According to its website, there will be live entertainment and music, fun activities for the kids such as face painting and jumping castles, cold drink and beer specials, bars and scrumptious food as well as great competitions and giveaways.

In addition, you can expect appearances by SA rugby legends, provincial stars and Bokkie - the official Springbok mascot.

Visit: springboksupporter.co.za/boktown/

Kingston Park Field at the Shark Tank

A giant screen will beam the Boks game live to fans for free. Organisers, however, say that access to the rugby stadium will be limited to 3 000 people.

Contact (031) 3088 444

Johannesburg

Thunder Gun in Blackheath, Randburg

The neat family steakhouse is a firm favourite with many families in the Randburg area. The rugby goes down well with a variety of beer selections as well as their famous ribs and steak. The pub area with the television is relatively small, giving an intimate experience. So get up early to avoid disappointment.

Visit: www.thundergun.co.za/

Cape Town

The Village Idiot

The Village Idiot is a vintage Neighbourhood Bar & Restaurant that enthusiastically embraces South African braai culture. The venue boasts multiple mounted TV Screens and a large Drop-down Projector for the screening of sports events, including the Rugby World Cup.

Visit: thefirmct.co.za/the-village-idiot

The Fireman's Arms

From rugby and European football, to the Grand Prix and tennis, the Fireman's Arms love sports. Grab your friends and get comfortable, with 9HD flatscreens, beer on tap and the very best in food, what more do you need?

Visit: firemansarms.co.za

The Slug & Lettuce Newlands

On any given day or night it's entirely usual to find chatty varsity students, enthusiastic sports fans and groups of suitably suited professionals sharing a drink or nibble with their parents or even grandparents.

Visit: slugandlettuce.co.za