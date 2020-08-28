Don't miss DJ Zinhle and Dineo Ranaka on MTV Base

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

MTV Base, “Legend Live by Oskido” has been lighting up viewers' weekends with powerful performances in the music industry. In the latest season, the show featured some of the country's hottest DJs for the past couple of weeks including the likes of DJ Sumbody, DJ Maphorisa, Vinny DaVinci and Amapiano. This Friday, August 28 at 6pm, producers have planned something explosive for fans. “Legend Live by Oskido” will include an original set by Oskido himself. Oskido will also be joined by DJ Jawz. “Legend Live” is the brainchild of music powerhouse Oskido who has established himself as a legendary force having dominated the music industry for over three decades.

In the season finale of “PJ Party with DJ Zinhle” which will air on Saturday, August 29 at 6pm. The show will wrap up Womens Month with one of South Africa’s favourite and most celebrated DJ’s, DJ Zinhle.

“PJ Party with DJ Zinhle” will feature a dynamic performance from Dineo Ranaka as well.

DJ Zinhle will perform an incredible set of only the finest tunes for viewers. The female-driven platform that has delivered a consistent line-up of the country’s most talented female DJs so far.

The idea for “PJ Party with DJ Zinhle” stemmed from the national lockdown.

The first virtual party was so successful that the “Umlilo” hitmaker kept the pace going over the months.

Tune in to MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) for the season finales of “Legend Live by Oskido” this Friday, August 28 and “PJ Party with DJ Zinhle” airing Saturday, August 29 st 6pm.