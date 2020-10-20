Dr Gcina Mhlophe shines the spotlight on storytelling

The annual Nozincwadi Storytelling Festival is a flagship event in honour of internationally renowned story-teller, activist, poet, playwright and director Dr Gcina Mhlophe. In its 12th year, the Nozincwadi Storytelling Festival is hosted by Gcinamasiko Arts and Heritage Trust. The festival will see performers travel from the Northern Cape, Limpopo, Gauteng, the USA and United Kingdom. The festival will officially open on Thursday, October 22, at Pietermaritzburg City Hall from 10am. Themed “Chanting the Bridges”, the festival will be honour living legends while local storytellers and artists bring back the feeling of sharing stories and live performances at the event.

The festival will continue in Durban on Friday, October 23, at the Art in the Park under the Storytelling Tree at the Bluff Showgrounds, 10am.

Display station, fine artists, beadwork, music storytelling will be the order of the day.

The National Storytelling Day which was officially inaugurated on the 24th of October 2019, will for the first time be included as part of the Nozincwadi Festival.

The day coincides with the founder, Dr Mhlophe’s birthday.

The festival will conclude with an evening event which will be live-streamed on Gcinamasiko’s Facebook page and YouTube.

Commenting on the event, Dr Mhlophe said: “Seeing that the pandemic hasn’t allowed for the physical presence of the international line-up of storytellers this year, Gcinamasiko has made use of the digital space to allow for their presence to be felt.”

Dr Gcina Mhlophe. Picture: Supplied

The event will include the screening of local and international films as well as live performances by local performers and musicians including Gcina Mhlophe, Bongiswa Kotta Ramushwana, Nompucuko Zakaza, Gomolemo Moagi, and Madala Kunene

Some of the international line-up includes: world renowned storyteller Amina Blackwood (Jamaica), multi-award winning storyteller and founder of Rhode Island Black Storytellers Valerie Tutson (USA).

Also joining in the festivities are musician, poet and composer Eugene Skeef (UK/RSA), Zenith Naverrete (Chile), Len Cabral (USA), KK Chee (Malaysia), Seema Wahi Mukherjee (India), Bevin Magama (Zimbabwe/ UK), Itah Sadu (Canada).