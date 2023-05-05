Dr Rebecca Malope to be honoured in special UK concert

Queen of gospel music Rebecca Malope is set to dazzle international audiences in a special concert in the UK this Saturday. Titled “Legendary Night with Dr Rebecca Malope”, the event will take place at the Piccadilly Banqueting Suite in Birmingham.

The concert will feature South African gospel stars Thinah Zungu and Omega Khunou, as well as UK-based gospel sensation Yeukai Mhandire, better known as Yeukai Washe. Zimbabwe-born gospel comedian Thubelihle “Nceku” Sibanda will act as MC. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, event organiser Steven Mpofu said the event would celebrate Malope’s musical journey and legacy. The Mpumalanga-born star will also be honoured with a special award to mark her successful career spanning more than three decades and her great contribution to the music industry.

“The United Kingdom is in for a treat. Back by popular demand, Dr Rebecca Malope will be appreciated and celebrated in the UK this Saturday,” said Mpofu. “We are honoured and privileged to host such an icon and living legend. Dr Rebecca has contributed greatly to the gospel industry, and her music has positively impacted so many lives. As we present an award, we want to say: ‘Thank you, and may God continue to bless you.’ We love and appreciate her so much.” Echoing Mpofu’s sentiments, Khunou, who will be performing alongside Malope, said he was “truly humbled” to be part of this spectacular event.

“It’s a great honour for me to be part of this night where we honour Dr Rebecca Malope, our mother, a legend who has served for so many years,” said Khunou. “Growing up listening to her music and singing her songs at church, I was inspired by her work and lifestyle. And today I’m with her, honouring her, not in South Africa, but in the UK. This is indeed a great privilege and an honour. We wish her all the best. May God continue to use her.” For Zungu, giving Malope her flowers while she could still smell them was a great honour.

“I’m very excited to be part of honouring umama Rebecca Malope. I missed the Mpumalanga concert, but I’m happy I managed to do this one. We have to give our legends what they deserve while they are still alive. I hope we can continue to have such events.” Last month, Malope was honoured with a statue at a star-studded gospel festival in Mpumalanga. The tribute concert featured industry giants Sipho Makhabane, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Takie Ndou, Ayanda Ntanzi, Solly Mahlangu, Sipho Ngwenya, Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors, Lusanda, and Kholeka.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, the “African Queen of Gospel” said she was truly humbled by this grand gesture. “I don’t know how to explain the feeling. It’s at moments like these that you see the hand of God in your life,” said Malope. “Not so many are lucky to be honoured like this. There are so many people in the industry who have done so well. Some are gone without being honoured, without receiving the love that I feel today, and I feel so humbled. And I praise God for that.”