Dr Thokozani Mhlambi is heading to Cape Town for a musical showcase

Known for his soothing sounds, Mzansi music gem Dr Thokozani Mhlambi is heading to Cape Town for a must-see musical showcase in October. The cellist and composer from KwaZulu-Natal returns fresh off his North American tour and will be kicking off the festive season with a concert at the South African College of Music in Rondebosch, Cape Town.

The 36-year-old is known for incorporating art with music, having held an artistic residency at the prestigious Cite International des Arts in Paris, France, and having his music used as a soundtrack for an exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Mhlambi’s rendition of “Lizalise Idinga Lakho” by Tiyo Soga from his debut album, “Zulu Song Cycle” was recently featured in an exhibition at the museum. Mhlambi was an invited contributor to the roaming academy of the Dutch Art Institute, an itinerant programme fostering creative practices at the intersection of art and theory. Followers of his music can look forward to an evening of instrumental Zulu songs performed on both the cello and vocals on October 8.

“I’ve put together a multidisciplinary programme involving music, song and storytelling,” said Mhlambi. The concert will also feature special guests including Philippa Namutebi Kabali-Kagwa, a Ugandan storyteller based in Cape Town. “To have this kind of exploration with me on the cello brings a new level of connection for audiences,” Mhlambi said.

“Philippa’s stories, although based on Ugandan myths, are told in English. This will allow those who speak that language to get a better understanding of the stage interaction.” Mhlambi has recently completed a 10-week cultural tour, where he was involved in a series of performances, panel discussions, and museum visits across North America. “There was a lot of excitement about my music, especially in Vancouver, which is so far away from South Africa. Audiences there were really hungry for a South African sound.

