‘Drag Race Italia’ host to perform at Cape Town’s annual Pride Mardi Gras

After three weeks of celebrating the Cape Town Pride Festival, the wrap-up event takes place on Saturday, March 4, with Mzansi’s LGBTIQA+ community flocking to the hugely-anticipated Pride Mardi Gras. With last year’s pandemic levels dimming its light, the festival was forced to host a minimum number of patrons and organisers say they are relieved to be back to full capacity for the main event.

Organiser Barry Reid said: “In 2023, there are no limits and due to last year’s FOMO, there’s much hype and excitement for what will be the biggest Cape Town Pride ever. There is a reason why Cape Town Pride was voted the ‘Best Pride in Africa’ by Interpride in 2021 – we pull out all the stops, and this year is no exception.” Back by popular demand are the evergreen “3 Tons of Fun”, Afro-House sensation “3 Fingers” from Crossroads, the electrifying “3Divas” drag trio, who are celebrating their 13th year on the Cape Town Pride stage, and the 2016 runner-up in “SA’s Got Talent” and South Africa’s Queen of Queens – Manila von Teez. Performing on the main stage for the first time are singers Craig Jordaan from Elsies River; Jarrad Ricketts, the SAMA nominee for “Best Pop Album” in 2019; recipients of the “Pride Heroes Award” for best newcomers of the year, The Trans-formers; and, last but not least, Mama Africa of Drag - Belinda Qaqamba Ka-Fassie.

There will be a sample from the “Timeless Festival”, curated by “Death of Glitter” and featuring club kid par excellence Ina Propriette, backed by DJs Queezy and Angel-Ho. In a scoop for Cape Town Pride, Priscilla, the host of “Drag Race Italia”, will be performing live on stage at the Pride Mardi Gras. The headline act is Cape Town’s home girl, Dope St Jude.

After four years of touring and living abroad, she will perform in her first show in South Africa since 2019. This show is especially significant to her, as Cape Town Pride was her first exposure to the queer community as a teenager. After touring extensively throughout Europe, releasing her second EP and having her music synced on Netflix, Apple TV, HBO and Dreamworks, she is excited to return to her roots and put on a show for her community. Hosting the day’s entertainment will be MC Naythan Kayser and the DJs for the day include Kixi, PJ Smith and Groovy Q.

Get to Green Point A Track where it’s all happening from 12pm. Entry is R50 at the door or via Quicket. CAPE TOWN

Silo Concerts return to the V&A Waterfront Silo Concerts in partnership with Hendricks Gin are back to entertain visitors to the Waterfront’s neighbourhood. Established in 2018, the concerts quickly gained in popularity and soon became an annual series of memorable events, before the onset of the pandemic brought an end to public events.

The Waterfront has previously featured orchestras, jazz and kwela bands, singer Amanda Black and The Soil to name a few. Visitors to the V&A can look forward to an exciting and varied concert line-up as part of the 2022/2023 series, including Andrew Young and Don Vino. Young will showcase his astounding saxophone skills on Friday, March 3. The Liverpool-born star will be sure to captivate audiences with his unique humour and electrifying stage presence.

Where: Silo District, against MOCAA building, Waterfront. When: March 3 from 7pm. Cost: Free.

Hamlet By William Shakespeare A powerful new interpretation of Hamlet is brought to life through puppetry and physical performance. Janni Younge’s “Hamlet” premiered at the National Arts Festival 2022 where it received outstanding reviews. Commanded by the ghost of his father to avenge his death, Hamlet must grapple with the value of a life and what it means to ‘set things right’.

Caught between love and anger, immediate revenge and ultimate retribution, Hamlet fights to right his world shattered by murder. Where: The Pam Golding Theatre at The Baxter. When: Until March 11 at 7.30pm.

Cost: R120 - R150 via Webtickets JOHANNESBURG

Jazz in The Lights The City of Joburg’s exciting music festival, Jazz in The Lights, will include a compelling line-up of artists such as Samthing Soweto, Mandisi Dyantyis, Stogie T, African Jazz Pioneers & Mahotella Queens as well as the great Phuzekhemisi. The festival creates an exciting opportunity for families across Johannesburg and other parts of the province and country to come together and experience the magic of live music performances.

From jazz to maskandi all the way to hip-hop, the impressive line-up features a wide range of content to cater for diverse audiences. Where: Joburg Zoo. When: March 11 at 10am.

Cost: R75 - R200 via Webtickets. JPO Summer Season 2023 Continuing with the tradition of the World Symphony Series, the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra is pleased to present the highly anticipated Summer Symphony Season 2023.

Accomplished international soloists take stage for debut performances by several distinguished artists in a concert series that has been carefully designed to meet the needs of discerning music lovers. The Summer Season runs until March 16, with concerts taking place every Thursday evening. Where: Linder Auditorium, Parktown.

When: Every Thursday at 7.30pm. Cost: R160. Audiomack House

Africa’s leading music streaming platform, Audiomack, announced the launch of its latest initiative “Audiomack House”, a platform created to connect its best-performing artists and partners with audiences through a series of live shows across Africa. The event will make its debut in Johannesburg and will feature two of South Africa’s top female DJs, Uncle Waffles and DBN Gogo. Where: Drama Bar Lounge, Braamfontein.

When: March 5. Cost: Free, but you need to register to attend: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/audiomack-house-tickets-545293105357

DURBAN I heart Market – 15 Years On. The iconic “I heart Market”, which recently celebrated its 15th birthday, offers a wide range of hand-crafted goods including jewellery and accessories, leather goods, artisanal foods and deli goods, ceramics, visual arts, décor and clothing.

The market is situated at Sugar Rush, next to Collisheen Estate in Ballito. There is a restaurant at the venue, a kids’ play area, mini-train, a reptile park, Jump Park, the Tree Trails obstacle course, and a Park Run every Saturday morning. Where: Sugar Rush Park in Ballito, North Coast. When: March 4 from 8.30am to 2pm.

Cost: Free but bring money to by treats. Andrew Warburton and Christopher Cockburn in concert Friends of Music presents Andrew Warburton and Christopher Cockburn in concert. The KZN’s eminent musical Doctors, play masterpieces for four hands at one piano by Mozart, Schubert and Ravel.

In addition to their performance careers, they have held academic posts for many years in the School of Music at UKZN. Where: Durban Jewish Centre. When: March 5 at 3pm.