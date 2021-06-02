Durban FilmMart 2021 line-up and theme announced

Africa’s premier film industry event, the Durban FilmMart (DFM) will get under way in July under the theme, “Disrupt! The shape of stories to come”.

The 12th edition takes place virtually from July 16 to 25 and will present a digital catalogue of 60 African projects.

Magdalene Reddy, acting GM of the Durban FilmMart Institute, said DFM will unpack the disruption that the film industry has had to navigate while celebrating the unique opportunities it has presented.

“We will also acknowledge key aspects that are unique to us as Africans – all while offering the same fair access across the industry, fostering community within the African film industry, and providing a platform for networking with an international market,” said Reddy.

She added that as a key entry point for creatives and business professionals, the DFM is a pan-African platform that connects our industry to the world.

“The 2021 edition will harness the energy of the times, in which online networking, financing, cloud-based work flows and disruption of the distribution ecosystem have the potential to democratise access across the film value chain,” Reddy said.

The first few days of the event will hold “The Pitch Forum” and will bring together financiers, funders, investors, and programmers with 70 African projects in development.

These include the DFM documentary and fiction projects, participants of the Talents Durban programme in partnership with Berlinale Talents, and a spotlight on other selected projects.

This year’s programme will also introduce new focus areas as well as the return of the successful DFM in Conversation, Durban Does Docs, Engage and Talent Filmmaker Talks.

The DFM in Conversation series will host talks with leading content producers working in or with Africa.

Speakers include producer Effie T Brown, the CEO of Gamechanger Films; Kenyan film-maker and member of the Academy Judy Kibinge and multi-Emmy Award nominee, Coréon Dú.

This year will also see the introduction of “Animation @ DFM”, a stream which spotlights the growing influence of animation on the continent.

The sessions will allow animators to engage with leading professionals.

“Content Shop New Pathways”, another new edition to the programme, will focus on digital opportunities in the areas of training, sales, distribution and festival strategy available on the continent as access to film-making across the world becomes more inclusive.

For more information visit Durban FilmMart.