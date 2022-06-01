Durban FilmMart's new addition to 2022 line-up

Africa’s premier film industry event, the Durban FilmMart (DFM) is all set to take place from July 22 to 31, under the theme “Revolution/Evolution – Changing the Narrative”. The DFM recently announced its virtual program which features a wide-range of programmes that look at some of the newest trends and issues in the African film industry and beyond. There is also a new addition to the programme ‘New Voices’, which engages industry game changers who are working independently to create and produce projects outside of mainstream channels.

Here’s what online attendees can look forward to: DFM Conversations: These are one-on-one session with leading professionals within the film industry. In the hour-long sessions, experts will traverse different aspects of their work, sharing what drives them, and unpack the opportunities and challenges they have experienced along their journeys. Featured speakers include African production stalwarts Mo Abudu and Tendeka Matatu. Mo Abudu of EbonyLIFE. Picture: Supplied. Durban Does Docs: DFM’s documentary-focused stream of programming will explore the varied art of documentary story-telling.

Discussions will include a focus on representation and ethical filmmaking, and navigating the world of co-producing with Berlinale special mention “No U-Turn” filmmaker, Ike Nnaebue. Ike Nnaebue, director of "No U-Turn“. Picture: Supplied. Animation @ DFM: This follows a series of discussions looking at animation on the African continent. It engages with creators, institutions, and collectives, while investigating the initiatives of filmmakers operating outside of mainstream studios. It will also look at institutions working to develop the production of animation projects across the continent and the diaspora.

With the inclusion of animation projects in the official DFM Pitch and Finance forum, this year’s programme will dive deeper into the animation space, exploring subjects such as financing, distribution, and the blending world of gaming and animation. Content Shop New Pathways: Highlights of the innovative trends and developments in the global film industry, such as the importance of developing grassroot audiences, emerging platforms for curation and financing, archiving of historical African cinema. Featured participants include trend and data expert Ojoma Ochai, “Two Hues” filmmaker Weaam Williams, film stalwarts and historians Aboubakar Sanogo and June Giovanni.

Talents Durban Talks: This is a series of conversations with some of the continent’s most successful writers, directors, and film critics. These conversations will not only highlight some of the most successful creatives on the continent but will also delve into the topics of creating work that reflects the stories from the continent while exploring writing for cultures across the continent. Talents Durban Talks discussions will feature director Amil Shivji of Zanzibar festival hit “Tug of War”. Picture: Supplied The discussion will also feature Nikita Neo Mokgware from “This Is Africa”.

Nikita Neo Mokgware is the host of “This is Africa”. Picture: Supplied. New Voices: This session will focus on filmmakers, collectives and platforms that operate in the margins outside of the mainstream industries. These discussions will look at the areas of audience and industry development, indigenous filmmaking, and new models for distribution and programming. Featured speakers will include Lyse Ishimwe Nsengiyumva of diaspora screening programme, Recognition BXL. Lyse Ishimwe Nsengiyumva, founder of the diaspora screening programme Recognition BXL. Picture: Supplied Magdalene Reddy, General Manager of the DFM said: “We are initiating an examination of how producers and directors find innovative ways, outside of the norm, of telling African stories, and of bringing those stories to market.