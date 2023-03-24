Durban show added to Boyz II Men South African tour

Four time Grammy Award-winning group Boyz II Men is headed to South Africa later this year for a long-awaited concert. Mzansi fans were left disappointed when the Covid-19 pandemic robbed them of the chance to see the band live but now they will get to see them perform in October.

Earlier this month, event organizers G21 Live and Vertex Events announced tour dates for the legendary group. They have now announced an additional show with the tour concluding at the Durban ICC. “Post the announcement of the tour last month, Durban fans reached out and we listened. And being the superstars that they are, Boyz II Men were more than willing to accommodate their KZN fanbase and do one more show. “We look forward to four spectacular live shows taking place in all corners of the country later this year” said Vertex Events frontman, Thato Segaole.