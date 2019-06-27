Lungelo Nxele née Dhladhla. Picture: Mpho Austin

The 6th annual Africa Television Market (ATM) will be hosted this July in Durban, with various industry experts covering topics such as creating content for the African Diaspora, the 4th industrial revolution and constructing quality content among other topics. According to award-winning actress Lungelo Nxele née Dhladhla, who is also the founder of the conference, ATM aims to bring like-minded African players under one roof to discuss and investigates the challenges, trends and opportunities which are in the television and content creation industry.

“The concept was inspired by the need for content for the upcoming platforms. Since digital migration has increased the number of platforms with the expansion of the bandwidth frequency, this technical development has produced more channels however there is a shortage of content supply. We see this, on our television channels as there is a lot of content repetition," said Nxele.

The shortage of content developers, scriptwriters, institutions to fund content creators and the lack of knowledge in the business of television are some of the motivators for the market, aiming at ultimately establishing efficient television and content practitioners.

“We are striving to be different by being relevant in terms of knowledge and content, and in terms of stakeholders who are invited. We have, over the years, invite different practitioners and that has served as our biggest competitive advantage. However this year we would like to travel more into Africa and execute this market in different parts of the African continent,” added Nxele.

The Africa Television Market will take place from July 18 to July 20 at the Blue Waters Hotel, Durban.