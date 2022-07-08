Africa’s biggest Cannabis Expo is back in Durban

After a pause due to Covid-19, the biggest cannabis event on the continent, The Cannabis Expo, kicks off at The Globe at Suncoast from July 21 until July 24 with their international partner JuicyFields, a medicinal cannabis crowd-growing platform. Hosted for the first time at The Globe, The Cannabis Expo Durban edition will feature over a hundred exhibitors, networking and entertainment spaces, the Cannabis Food Market, where you can try and buy foods, drinks, and treats with a cannabis buzz, as well as The Convention Stage that hosts moderated panel discussions and presentations from global industry leaders.

Story continues below Advertisement

Throughout the event, visitors will be able to enjoy and participate in talks, presentations, and panel discussions with cannabis industry leaders, experts, activists, and government representatives on a variety of cannabis-related topics. Expo director Silas Howarth said it is great to be back in Durban, and after the recent government moves to further open up the cannabis industry and focus on KZN, they have seen a huge increase in exhibitors with new cannabis opportunities on offer. Howarth said whether you are interested in cannabis and finding out about the latest cannabis products, or just want to have a good time with cannabis vibes, or if you are serious about getting into the cannabis industry, you need to be at the expo.

“The demand has been massive, with many new international exhibitors joining the best of the local cannabis-related industry, making for an exciting and diverse event for KZN visitors. Expo tickets and VIP delegate passes are now available online at a discounted pre-sale rate,” he said. What to expect: Over 100 exhibitors - representing the entire cannabis industry.

The Cannabis Food Market - browse and enjoy cannabis-infused meals, treats, and drinks.

The JuicyFields Freedom Festival - a vibrant outdoor festival environment hosting bands, artists, and DJs.

The Convention Stage (Thursday and Friday) - global industry leaders presenting talks and taking part in moderated panel discussions.

The Expo Stage (Saturday and Sunday) - presentations around cannabis-related topics that cover health, agriculture, legislation, finance, and more.

A private space at The Cannabis Expo where members can legally use cannabis and “self-medicate” in the heart of Durban. Operating hours:

Story continues below Advertisement

Thursday, 21 July 2022: 10h00 - 18h00 Friday, 22 July 2022: 10h00 - 18h00 Saturday, 23 July 2022: 10h00 - 18h00

Story continues below Advertisement