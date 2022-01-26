Applications opened for Durban Playhouse gigs for 2023/24

The Durban Playhouse Company has opened proposals and auditions for practitioners, including independent producers, directors, playwrights and production houses, to submit cutting-edge stage productions in the areas of dance, drama and music to be staged at The Playhouse during its 2023/24 financial year. Applicants are invited to apply in one or more of the following annual seasonal categories:

News Stages: The showcasing of new South African theatre works. The primary focus is on the development of works that reflect South Africa’s artistic and diverse heritage. South African Women’s Arts Festival: An annual festival that features artistic works which highlight contributions made by women in society. Featuring prominent and upcoming female artists in music, dance and drama, craft and bead work, art exhibitions and community conversations by prominent businesswomen, activists, and community leaders.

Okwethu Community Arts Festival: This outreach initiative to places in various parts of KwaZulu Natal and features a programme that includes dance, poetry, music, storytelling and theatre performances. Staying true to their commitment to unleash new talent and expose young artists to training and mentorship through development programmes, the Okwethu Festival includes workshops designed to empower young artists. Community Arts Mentorship Programme: A two-month comprehensive training and upskilling programme for younger artists entering the profession.

Training and mentorship are provided in directing, vocal coaching, script development, acting, movement and arts administration, by accomplished and seasoned theatre professionals. The programme culminates with the presentation of productions created and presented by the mentees or an existing piece of work Music Productions/Concert and Poetry: Professionally presented showcase of music productions and Sundowner Concerts

Test Driving the Arts Free lunch-hour concerts: The programme will feature among other styles, pantsula, hip hop, kwaito, kathak, indlamu and gospel. Schools Programme: A platform to expose schools in local and rural communities to the performing arts, communicating important social cohesion messages. Productions presented in Partnerships: Fully-fledged professional productions that are ready to be staged during the year will be considered.

The Playhouse Company provides access to existing costumes, sets and available technical requirements. Consideration and evaluation of proposals will only be given to stage productions that are beyond concept or script phases; productions that are ready to be staged or have previously been staged, and that meet the stringent artistic standards of the Playhouse Company. Auditions will be conducted for the categories of Test Driving the Arts and Music Concerts. KZN productions and artists will be given preference.

How to apply: Application forms can be downloaded at https://playhousecompany.com/. Fully completed application forms with the required supporting documentation can be dropped in the “Arts Proposal Applications” box at The Playhouse Company head office, 29 Acutt Street, Durban or emailed to [email protected]