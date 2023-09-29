Award-winning puppet play 'The Tower & the Tree' coming to Durban during October school holidays

The school holidays are just around the corner and most parents are making lists of activities to keep their young ones busy. The ‘Tower & the Tree’, Patrick Kenny’s multi-award winning story, is being performed in Durban during the October school holidays at The Station Urban Event Space.

This is a wonderfully funny and thoroughly delightful modern fairy tale about love and self-sacrifice told through puppetry. It was originally written and directed by Patrick Kenny as an audio play for the 2020 National Arts Festival. There it won an Ovation Award and an invitation to the 2021 Brighton Fringe Festival - England’s largest arts festival.

Now presented as a puppet play by director Peter Court, Shannon Kenny and Patrick Kenny, it recently won the prestigious 2023 Young Critics “Best For Young Audiences” Award at the recent Cradle of Creativity International Festival of theatre for young audiences. The delightful puppets, created by Peter Court are voiced and animated by Patrick and Shannon Kenny with the additional vocal talents of Londiwe Ngwazi, Anna Kenny and Peter. Music and songs by Shannon and Alan Judd of Leopard Moon Studios. Performances will be at The Station Urban Event Space - 65 Masabalala Yengwa (NMR) Avenue which has free secure parking and Café Salt with excellent daily lunch specials; coffee and free Wi-Fi.