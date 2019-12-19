Bellies of laughs lined up at Greyville comedy show









15 comedians prepare to make you laugh tonight in "The Big Durban Comedy Show". Durban’s biggest comedy show of 2019 hits the Greyville Convention Centre on December 19. More than a dozen of the best and most exciting comedy acts will take to the stage at 'The Big Durban Comedy Show", promising a one night only laugh a minute spectacle not to be missed. Among the popular names on the lineup include Bash with Tash, Muthu Murugan, Darren Maule, Masood Boomgaard, Koobeshan Naidoo and Henry Ramkissoon (The Dingalings), Rory Petzer, Nonto-R, Kelvin Stoffels, and Daryl Williams. The show features acts from varied cultural backgrounds and gives audiences a chance to experience and unique and different comedic styles of the industry’s elite. Highlights include Bash with Tash, a social media sensation known for her candid and spontaneous style of comedy that has won her fans the world over. Her improvisational skills ensure that no two shows of hers are the same. She has enjoyed wide acclaim locally and abroad.

Similarly, “Dingalings” pairing Henry Ramkissoon and Koobeshan Naidoo enjoy a cult following that has seen them routinely sell out theatres across the country. Their act is often raucous but wildly entertaining.

Comedy legend Muthu Murugan needs very little introduction to comedy fans having graced stages for more than three decades. Few have the kind of command of the microphone as he does, delivering blistering paced quips and razor sharp one liners that has audiences rolling in the aisles with laughter.

Another familiar face, and voice for matter, is Darren Maule, the East Coast Radio breakfast show anchor who KZN dwellers adore. Always engaging on stage, Maule has fans in stitches with his amusing story telling, touching on topics like father hood, relationships and other every day fodder.

Fellow ECR Rory Petzer is similarly hilarious with comic discourses on South African current affairs and life in Durban.

And what would a Durban comedy show be without seasoned fan favourite Masood Boomgaard. Known to many as a internet viral video star, Masood is a globe trotting funny man who has enjoyed successful tours of Australia, Dubai and London, where he performed on the West End. His range of stage topics include everything from the economy and current affairs, to relationships and gluten.

A total of 15 comedians will take the stage together for the first time.

* "The Big Durban Comedy Show" ticket prices start at R75 and are available from Computicket and any Checkers.