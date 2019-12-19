Durban’s biggest comedy show of 2019 hits the Greyville Convention Centre on December 19. More than a dozen of the best and most exciting comedy acts will take to the stage at
'The Big Durban Comedy Show", promising a one night only laugh a minute spectacle not to be missed.
Among the popular names on the lineup include Bash with Tash, Muthu Murugan, Darren Maule, Masood Boomgaard, Koobeshan Naidoo and Henry Ramkissoon (The Dingalings), Rory Petzer, Nonto-R, Kelvin Stoffels, and Daryl Williams.
The show features acts from varied cultural backgrounds and gives audiences a chance to experience and unique and different comedic styles of the industry’s elite.
Highlights include Bash with Tash, a social media sensation known for her candid and spontaneous style of comedy that has won her fans the world over. Her improvisational skills ensure that no two shows of hers are the same. She has enjoyed wide acclaim locally and abroad.