Black Coffee, Zakes Bantwini, Goodluck set to perform at Ballito Big Week in December

As the festive season approaches, more and more big shows are announcing their December and January party line-ups. One of the latest to do so is “Ballito Big Week”, which this week unveiled a star-studded line-up for its upcoming end of year celebrations in the KZN North Coast.

“Ballito Big Week” has announced the star-studded line-up party-goers can expect at this year’s bash with the likes of Black Coffee, Zakes Bantwini, Musa Keys, Mafikizolo, LadySmith Black Mambazo, Goodluck and Sun-El Musician set to grace the stage at the popular concert series. Tickets for the bash, which will be held from December 22 to January 1, went on sale this week. “Ballito Big Week” will afford locals and holidaymakers their pick of a mix of events, music and line-ups which organisers say was designed to cater to Mzansi’s eclectic music scene.

Other performers include the likes of Die Heuwels Fantasties, Mango Groove, Timo ODV, Tresor, Appel, Sjava, Shekhinah, Springbok Nude Girls, Msaki and K.O. “We’re thrilled to announce our diverse and eclectic line-up for what promises to be an exciting Ballito BIG Week,” says Greg Walsh, owner of G&G Production. “Ballito is such a popular holiday destination with many tourists – and for good reason. However, BIG entertainment has yet to entertain these parts of the coast.

“This is why we wanted to bring South Africa’s best acts to Ballito this year. With a mission to orchestrate BIG events that appeal to everyone, we couldn’t be more thrilled and proud to unveil this line-up.” “Ballito BIG Week” will take place at the Ballito Cane Fields (D173 Esenembi Rd, Dolphin Coast, 4399) between 5pm and 2am. Early bird, general and VIP tickets are now on sale.

