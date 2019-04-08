Super Bands boasts a predominantly Durban cast. Pic Supplied

Get ready to jam to songs from the Bee Gees, ABBA, Backstreet Boys and more at Rockwood Theatres’ latest production. Super Band is a high energy tribute show, with the perfect mix of nostalgia and current day songs that will have you tapping your feet and clapping your hands, as it unlocks the vault of your best memories, with songs that shaped the music industry, and our lives.

Other performances include songs from The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Queen, Bon Jovi, Jackson 5, U2 and Black Eyed Peas featuring well known songs like "Blame It On The Boogie," "Gimme Gimme Gimme," "Another Brick in the Wall," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Living On A Prayer," and I Want To Break Free".

The proudly South African show, boasts a predominantly Durban cast that includes both familiar and brand new faces. New to the Rockwood Stage is Rusty Red on guitar and vocals with newcomer Queanne Southwood on vocals.

Familiar faces include Ruan Geldenhys, Sanele Mkhize, Savanah De Beer on vocals, with fellow Durbanites Evan Callum, on keyboard, Lloyd De Gier on bass and Dillon Kanny on drums. Two Johannesburg imports, Amy le Roux on vocals and Louie Lixx are also apart of the cast.

Music lovers will be blown away by this highly acclaimed rocking ten piece band, with a skill set that will bring the Super Band Experience to life.

* The show takes place from April 11 to June 2 at the Sibaya Casino's Rockwood Theatre. Tickets from R99, call 031 010 6444 or visit Rockwood Theatre at Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom to reserve your tickets.