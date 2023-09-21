Bollywood songstress Pratibha Singh Baghel returns to SA for ‘Symphony of Love’ fundraising concert

The lilting voice of one of India’s leading singers, backed by the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra, will feature in a concert to raise funds for a 20-room unit for terminally ill in-patients at Khanya Hospice on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. ‘Symphony of Love’ with the versatile and popular songstress, Pratibha Singh Baghel, will be staged at the Durban ICC Auditorium on Sunday, September 24, 2023 (Heritage Day) at 7pm.

The musical recital is a confluence of the rich musical traditions of India with western classical music. The concert will present audiences with a curated collection of popular old film classics, current Bollywood hits and ghazals, re-imagined for orchestra. Singh Baghel, a singer and actress who has lent her voice to many movies, as well the hit web series ‘Bandish Bandits’, will be supported by the 35-piece KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as an eight-member international band featuring some of India’s leading musicians.

‘Symphony of Love’ is conceptualised and produced by Inner Circle Entertainment, a world leader in east west musical collaborations. The concert is co-hosted by Khulisa Foundation Trust, an organisation of professional women who have come together to contribute to projects that promote social upliftment. Narend Singh, a board member of Khanya Hospice, said: “We are excited to present a show with such great artists, as our KZN Philharmonic and Pratibha Singh Baghel and her eight-piece band from India.

Singh Baghel, a singer and actress who has lent her voice to many movies, as well the hit web series ‘Bandish Bandits’, will be supported by the 35-piece KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra. “It will be a rare treat for local audiences to experience such a high level of excellence in music and an outstanding collaboration between east and west.

“It is fitting that this concert takes place on Heritage Day in South Africa as we discover common heritage and culture that brings people together. “The funds raised in this benefit concert will contribute to the establishment of an inpatient unit with 20 beds at our current premises in Umkomaas. “We look forward to positive participation from the community to purchase tickets for what promises to be a sold-out event.”