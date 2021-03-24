Cape Town Ballet set to dance at the Durban Playhouse

After much challenges placed on artists during the national lockdown - the Cape Town City Ballet, the oldest company in the southern hemisphere, is happy to be able to entertain crowds again outside its hometown. The company will be back on stage, this time, at the Durban Playhouse on March 27 and 28 in the Playhouse Opera Theatre. The special dance performances, titled “Cape Town City Ballet: Back On Stage” will include George Balanchine’s exquisite piece “Serenade” with a cast of 26 dancers and “Moon Behind the Clouds”, a new suite of works made during the Covid-19 lockdown by South African choreographers Veronica Paeper, Kirsten Isenberg, Yaseen Manuel, Lindy Raizenberg, and Marlin Zoutman. “Serenade”, directed by Rebecca Metzger and performed to music by Tchaikovsky, was originally created in memory of internationally recognised South African ballerina Toby Fine. “Moon Behind the Clouds” includes writing by Max Ehrmann narrated by acclaimed performer Marcel Meyer.

The work also features sopranos Nozuko Teto and Hlengiwe Mkhwanazi in “The Flower Duet” taken from the opera “Lakme”.

These limited performances will feature the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra.

Debbie Turner, CEO of Cape Town City Ballet said the company was delighted to return to Durban where it is so warmly received.

“We are delighted to be returning to Durban where we received such a warm response from audiences with our production of A Christmas Carol. We are grateful to our partners, The Playhouse Company and the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, who have enabled us to bring the joy of these live performances to Durban after what has been a difficult year for many,” said Turner.

Tickets for “Cape Town City Ballet: Back On Stage” can be purchased at Webtickets for R100.

Shows start at 7pm on March 27 and 2pm on March 28.