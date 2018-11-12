Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest is calling on Durbanites to apply for the second instalment of his Fill Up Internship Programme. The "Mama I Made It' hitmaker started the internship programme last year, as a means to help young people equip themselves with tangible skills across various event disciplines.

Those who are keen to participate can interview for positions on 17 November at Moses Mabhida Stadium between 10am and 3pm.

Current intern positions available include operations, talent operations, logistics, accreditation, hospitality & catering, merchandise, marketing, PR and sponsorship. There are only 50 spots up for grabs.

Applicants also need to be 18 years and older and need to bring along a certified copy of the identity document.

Nyovest's next #FillUp conquest is set to take place on 1 December at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Last week, Nyovest revealed the first #FillUpMosesMabhida Stadium advert featuring close childhood friend Carpo and comedian Tol A$$ Mo.