Durban darling Lisa Bobbert stars as Shirley Valentine. Picture: Supplied

This year's South African Women's Arts Festival's drama production, "Shirley Valentine" will show from August 8-10 at 7.30pm daily at the Playhouse. The classic comedy-drama written by playwright, Willy Russell has an uplifting theme, focusing on an individual with lost dreams and a lack of purpose, who then discovers the opportunity and courage to change her life for the better.

"Shirley Valentine" stars Durban darling Lisa Bobbert ("My Fair Lady", "Abbamaniacs", "Cabaret", "Little Shop of Horrors", "Glitter Girls", "Into the Woods") in a tour de force performance that saw her receive three Durban Theatre Awards in 2008: best actress, best solo performance and best comic performance.

Also a must for the diary is "Trafficked", a dance-drama by Phakama Dance Theatre, a professional dance company based at the Playhouse. The troupe was developed as part of the Playhouse’s Dance Residency Programme. Dancers Leagan Peffer, Nkanyiso Kunene and Sandile Mkhize form part of the dance troupe.

Mkhize, who is the dance company’s artistic director, has choreographed Trafficked, a work offering insight into the abduction of young girls who are forced into slavery and human trafficking. It is inspired by the story of Saartjie Baartman, who was exhibited as a freak show attraction in 19th-century Europe.

Trafficked will have festival performances in the Playhouse Loft theatre on August 7 at 10am, August 8 - 9 at 7pm and August 10 at 2.30pm and 7pm.

Tickets range from R30 to R80 at the Playhouse box-office or online and at Pick 'n Pay outlets via WebTickets.