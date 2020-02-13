South African comedy heavyweights have shined their comical armour, sharpened their witty swords and are ready to take hilarity to the next level at the "Kings & Queens of Comedy: Valentine’s Edition" on Friday (February 14) at the Durban ICC.
We chatted to Mo Vawda who will be sharing the stage with other comedy giants, including Rob van Vuuren, Rory Petzer, Thenjiwe Moseley and Tumi Morake.
What does love mean to you?
Love means Joy, communication and care. Joy in the little moments, communication in the struggles and care in every action you do for and with that person.
What's gets on your partners' nerves and vice versa?