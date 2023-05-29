‘Comedy and Jazz’ returns to UKZN for a fun night out

Durbanites can look forward to an evening of jazz and comedy as the popular “Comedy and Jazz” returns to UKZN. UKZN graduate and multi-award-winning comedian Kwanda Radebe aka “KR” will host the event on May 31.

In conversation with IOL Entertainment, KR shared that the event is a fusion of comedy and jazz music. “It is also aimed at giving UKZN students, who have a creative gift, the platform to express themselves in front of an audience of fellow students and people from outside the university community.” The Durban-based comedian says that the event acts as a catalyst for upcoming artists to perform with more established acts in the industry.

“It is the first time hosting this event since the pandemic shut us down. People can expect great music from amazing jazz musicians and side-splitting comedy that will leave them rolling on the floor with laughter. “The music will be headlined by jazz sensation Thuli Zamah and the comedy will be headlined by the legend Arnotte Payne. “The show is not just for entertainment. It’s also educational and will help students by giving them tips and tricks to tackle an exam.

“It will use humour and music to heal the audience from anxiety and stresses that come with student life, especially during exam times.” The event takes place at the UKZN Centre for Jazz at Howard College on May 31 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Entry is R100 for adults, R40 for students and R70 for pensioners. ‘The Royal Ballet – Cinderella’ will screen at the Rhumbelow Theatre. Picture: Supplied. “The Royal Ballet”

The Rhumbelow Classic Cinema will screen “The Royal Ballet – Cinderella”. The production forms part of the Royal Opera House Season which displays live streamed events starring some of the world’s top performers in a series of cinema experiences. Royal Ballet founder and choreographer Frederick Ashton’s “Cinderella” celebrates its 75th anniversary and after a decade away from the Royal Opera House stage, Ashton’s timeless reworking of Charles Perrault’s famous rags-to-riches story returns.