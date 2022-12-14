Deejay Avesh to headline 2022 Bollywood Bhangra Bash

Avishkar Sonna, popularly known as Deejay Avesh is headlining the 2022 New Years' Eve Bollywood Bhangra Bash, set to take place at The Globe at Suncoast, Durban, on Saturday, December 31. The Joburg-based music producer (formerly from Phoenix), Deejay Avesh promises his fans an epic night of sheer entertainment, filled with music and dance.

Deejay Avesh will be joined by renowned radio personality DJ Shabster and the duo will play a six-hour set from 7 pm, to usher in the new year. “With the past two years of Covid and its restrictions this is most welcoming and we cannot further emphasise that at all given times immense priority has always been given to the safety and security of our patrons and with New Year's Eve,” said CEO of Panache International, Farzana Mayet. “There is no better way to ring in the New Year than in a safe and controlled environment with paradigm importance being given to the safety and security of our patrons attending.”

Deejay Avesh, has been a professional deejay and music producer for the past 15 years and has performed and held residencies at major nightclubs and events around the country and abroad. Last year, Deejay Avesh was named the Best Music Traditional Producer at Satma Awards, for his globally recognised hit song “Chal Gaye Nana,” featuring Guyanese music legend, Terry Gajraj. The 33-year-old developed an interest in music from a young age and learned the art of beat matching to create his first remix at just 14 years old.

Over the years, Deejay Avesh has produced numerous remix albums and worked with a number of musicians including Imran Aslam, Suraj Jewan and Rajdev “Kinx” Nundkumar. Adding to the festivities, the New Year’s Eve bhangra will feature live dhol players, as well as a fireworks display. Don’t miss the New Years' Eve Bollywood Bhangra at the Globe in Suncoast on SatuDecember 31.

