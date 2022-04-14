Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

DJ Shimza cancel KZN gig due to floods

Published 1h ago

Share

DJ Shimza has decided to postpone his upcoming Kunye concert due to the recent floods that have devastated the KwaZulu-Natal province.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Shimza announced that the concert, which was scheduled to take place at the Chris Saunders Park, on Saturday, April 16, will be moved to a later date.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We’ve decided to postpone this Saturday’s Kunye in KZN to a later date.

“We wanted to come out with clear ways of refunds and a new date hence we’ve been quiet but for now, the show will be postponed,” said Shimza.

Set to perform at the star-studded event were Shimza, Msaki, Toshi, Enno Napa, and BlaQRhythm among others.

More on this

The heavy rains that started on Monday resulted in over 200 schools, countless homes and infrastructure damaged.

Many families in the flooded area are also mourning the loss of loved ones, following recent reports that over 306 have lost their lives in the past couple of days, while many are still missing.

Local stars have taken to different social media platforms to convey their condolences to the many bereaved families of the victims of the devastating floods.

Story continues below Advertisment

“My condolences to the families who lost their dear ones to the #KZNFloods.

“This is indeed a tragedy. We hope you will find comfort in the God of tender mercies, in these difficult times,” wrote DJ Oskido.

“Can we all please pray for South Africa 🇿🇦 especially the Kzn following the recent floods and landslides.

Story continues below Advertisment

“May God be with all the families that have lost their loved ones, homes, businesses and vehicles. God forgive all of us and carry us through these tough times,” commented singer Nomcebo Zikode.

“253 Confirmed Deaths in the #KZNFloods #KZNFlooding. This is truly heartbreaking and a monumental tragedy.... My heartfelt condolences to all affected families...I have no words,” tweeted Robert Marawa.

“The devastation caused by the #KZNFloods is heartbreaking. Many families are faced with dire conditions due to these floods. Please share ways we can help,” wrote Langa Mavuso.

Story continues below Advertisment

Somizi Mhlongo, however, challenged all South African to do more than pray for KZN but to donate money and other essentials including food and clothes to help the victims of the flood.

“I know the government is doing something, lets's help the government help the people of KZN.

“I would like to again challenge especially Durban musicians and promoters to come together this week, and put together a benefit concert at Moses Mabhida Stadium and all the artists from all over the country can volunteer to perform for free, ”said Somizi.

Related Topics:

KwaZulu-Natal

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Kedibone Modise