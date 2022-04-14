DJ Shimza cancel KZN gig due to floods

DJ Shimza has decided to postpone his upcoming Kunye concert due to the recent floods that have devastated the KwaZulu-Natal province. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Shimza announced that the concert, which was scheduled to take place at the Chris Saunders Park, on Saturday, April 16, will be moved to a later date.

“We’ve decided to postpone this Saturday’s Kunye in KZN to a later date. “We wanted to come out with clear ways of refunds and a new date hence we’ve been quiet but for now, the show will be postponed,” said Shimza. Before twitter gets excited and pull out tweets from Days ago on Saturdays event, we’ve decided to postpone this Saturdays KUNYE in KZN to a later date, we wanted to come out with clear ways of refunds and a new date hence we’ve been quiet but for now the show will be postponed. — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) April 13, 2022 Set to perform at the star-studded event were Shimza, Msaki, Toshi, Enno Napa, and BlaQRhythm among others.

The heavy rains that started on Monday resulted in over 200 schools, countless homes and infrastructure damaged. Many families in the flooded area are also mourning the loss of loved ones, following recent reports that over 306 have lost their lives in the past couple of days, while many are still missing. Local stars have taken to different social media platforms to convey their condolences to the many bereaved families of the victims of the devastating floods.

“My condolences to the families who lost their dear ones to the #KZNFloods. “This is indeed a tragedy. We hope you will find comfort in the God of tender mercies, in these difficult times,” wrote DJ Oskido. View this post on Instagram A post shared by oskidoibelieve (@oskidoibelieve) “Can we all please pray for South Africa 🇿🇦 especially the Kzn following the recent floods and landslides.

“May God be with all the families that have lost their loved ones, homes, businesses and vehicles. God forgive all of us and carry us through these tough times,” commented singer Nomcebo Zikode. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode) “253 Confirmed Deaths in the #KZNFloods #KZNFlooding. This is truly heartbreaking and a monumental tragedy.... My heartfelt condolences to all affected families...I have no words,” tweeted Robert Marawa. 253 Confirmed Deaths in the #KZNFloods #KZNFlooding



This is truly heartbreaking and a monumental tragedy.... My heartfelt condolences to all affected families...I have no words.



🙏🏾💔🙏🏾 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 13, 2022 “The devastation caused by the #KZNFloods is heartbreaking. Many families are faced with dire conditions due to these floods. Please share ways we can help,” wrote Langa Mavuso.

