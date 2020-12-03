DJ Tira's 'Fact Durban Rocks' continues virtually after KZN government bans big festive events

Record producer and founder of “Fact is Durban Rocks” DJ Tira said the event will continue virtually despite the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government’s decision to ban all major events this festive season. In response to the the government’s decision, DJ Tira announced, on Thursday that the annual “Fact Durban Rocks” will continue as planned. In a statement issued, he said: "We are working on a virtual concert that will make sure that people have something to stay for at home this festive." He added: "We call on the government to support us as this ban on events will not only affect the livelihoods of artists who are already struggling but small businesses who depend on events." “Arguably one of the biggest music events in the entertainment calendar, ’Fact Durban Rocks’ has attracted thousands of patrons from all walks of life to enjoy Durban's warm weather and what South Africa's playground has to offer musically.

Some of the local artists who were scheduled to perform at this year’s event included DJ Simmy, Sjava, Sun-El Musician, Shimza, Focalistic, Master KG, Nomcebo Zikode, DJ Bongz, Songz, Zakwe & Duncan, Zakes Bantwini, Dladla Mshunqisi, Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha, Tipcee, Joocy and Beast.

The event is set to take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Thursday, December 31.

The decision was made due to the rising cases of Covid-19.

In a press statement released on Thursday, the KZN provincial government announced that there will be no major live events taking place in the province in the effort to curb the second wave of the coronavirus.

“The Executive Council on advice by medical and scientific practitioners resolved not to encourage the hosting of major events in the province owing to the threat and risks imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“KZN is edging closer towards the Covid-19 second wave cliff, according to the latest figures,” read the statement.

“The government understand the social and economic impact of not hosting major events at popular locations in the province during the festive season, however, it is the view of the government that lives of our citizen’s matter and need to be protected.” added the statement.