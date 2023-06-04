Dladla Mshunqisi set to perform at ‘Durban Spar Women’s Challenge’

Get your running shoes ready for the upcoming “Durban Spar Women’s Challenge”. The 5km/10km run goes beyond the finish line this year with high-energy gqom performer, Dladla Mshunqisi who will have participants on their feet again before prize giving. The event is set to take place on June 25 at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium’s outer fields.

Since first making waves on the music scene in 2017, Mshunqisi’s charming voice and banging tunes has been a firm favourite seeing him setting his music apart across Mzansi. The charismatic entertainer has captured the hearts of thousands with his party starter melodies including his track “Pakisha” and songs off his platinum album “Umshunqo”, a modern-day dance album which led the evolution of sound with high energy drums that complement the dance culture in South Africa. Mshunqisi has lined up top songs including “Amalukuluku”, “Chothoza”, “Izibalo”, “Thuta”, and “Sesfikile” and his recently released single, “Samba Nabo” that featured J’ Something, Beast and SpiritBanger.

To enter the race visit www.sparwomensrace.co.za/durban. Entries cost between R150 and R200. Entries close June 18. ‘The Mussel Organ’. Picture: Supplied. “Heavy Waters” An extraordinary audio/sensory art installation, titled “Heavy Waters” is on show as part of the #cocreateMyCity conference hosted by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in South Africa.

The Dutch Embassy has invited conceptual composer, multi-media and audio artist, Stef Veldhuis, from Utrecht, Netherlands to create a piece in Durban. The project is a sound installation of organ pipes connected to a living mussel living off uShaka pier. Veldhuis is working closely with the Oceanographic Research Institute (ORI) at SeaWorld, to create audio art informed by the vibrations emanating from a living mussel without harming or compromising them in any way.

Living in its natural environment, the mussel will have very delicate sensors attached to it. The data from the sensors will then be translated into sound through a series of 16 bespoke organ pipes, allowing visitors to literally “hear” the mussel. Where: The Bond Shed, Point Precinct. When: On until June 10.

Cost: Entry is free. Mmangaliso Mhlongo. Picture: Supplied “National One Man Show” Join in the laughter at the “Rose’s Rose has Risen” one-man comedy show by Mmangaliso Mhlongo which features Youngster Akaziwe Ndlela, an avid poet and student from Durban High School.

Stand-up comedian Mhlongo has been dubbed by other comedians as a tornado because of his ability to destroy on stage. He has worked with the likes of Dusty Rich, Robbie Collins, Jem Atkins, Carvin Goldstone and Siya Seya. Where: Seabrookes Theatre, 255 St Thomas Rd, Musgrave, KZN.

When: June 2. Cost: R150 via Webtickets. “Simply The Best”

The Advancement and Alumni Relations Unit presents “Simply the Best” a tribute to honour the music of great icons like Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. The show has a 10-piece cast who will perform number one hits from the last five decades of pop and rock music. The lead vocalists look, sound, and pay tribute to these legendary performers with passion, soul, and authenticity.

The cast includes Cole Adams, Joann Cellan, Evan Cullum and Kyle Mathews. Witness this incredible cast in a tribute show that will leave you spellbound and begging for more. Where: The Barnyard Theatre Suncoast.