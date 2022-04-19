Dlala Thukzin’s ‘one-man concert’ is one not to be missed

Renowned DJ, producer and record label founder Thuthuka Zindlovu, popularly known as Dlala Thukzin, is staging his first “one-man concert” soon. Taking place on May 1 at Berea Rovers near Kings Park Stadium, the concert is a celebration of his achievements in the industry alongside some of the talented artists he has collaborated with.

Born and bred in Lamontville, a small township on the South Coast of KZN, Zindlovu started pursuing his love for music at a young age, which was a result of hanging around his uncle who was a DJ. He was 12 when he started playing at local Durban clubs such as Havana Music Café and Joe Cool’s. It was there that Zindlovu met people whose passions aligned with his and they started pioneering the sound we all know as gqom.

His music breakthrough came when he received a call from West Ink Records, asking him to co-produce Bongekile Simelane aka Babes Wodumo’s first studio album, which was a resounding success. Zindlovu has shared the stage with internationally acclaimed artists such as Black Coffee, Euphonic and Shimza. He has made it clear that this year, he means nothing but business. He says seeing his billboards up and giving back to his community has to be one of the things he is most proud of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magic ℍandz (@dlalathukzin) “I can't thank anyone else besides my loyal fans, every promoter who has believed in me and made a booking, the team that I work with, and my loved ones. Your support means so much to me and I will continue making you proud,” he said. Some of the artists who will also be performing include Emtee, Kabza De Small, DJ Tira, and Amaroto. Tickets cost R150 to R500 and are available at Webtickets.